It’s still Tuesday, and you’re probably eagerly waiting for it to magically turn into a Saturday or Sunday. With the clock ticking slowly and that pile of files and assignments staring you down, the hustle of the week seems to never end. But amidst your busy schedule, take a break and watch these new OTT releases that will keep you going throughout the week!

1. Spellbound

If you are into animated films, Spellbound is the film we recommend for you!

A powerful spell turns Princess Ellian’s parents into monsters. To break the spell and bring them back to their original form, Ellian embarks on an adventurous quest.

OTT Platform: Netflix

2. Waack Girls

There is nothing better than watching people achieve their dreams after all the pain that they have gone through.

If you are someone who is looking for motivation to keep your week going, then watch this story of 6 girls, trying to form a successful a dance group in a city where no one knows their dance style.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

3. Thekku Vadakku

This movie revolves around a retired engineer and a rice mill owner caught in a rivalry. As they try to outwit each other in every possible aspect, the entire village watches them closely, eager to know who will finally come out on top. It is a light-hearted and humourous drama that will uplift your mood!

OTT Platform: ManoramaMAX

4. Meiyazhagan

Arumozhi Varman, a 40-year-old man, finds himself compelled to return to his hometown, a place he had left behind with no intention of looking back after 22 years of estrangement. As he returns to his hometown to visit his cousin’s wedding, he finds solace in a bond that he forgot existed.

OTT Platform: Netflix

5. Our Little Secret

Our Little Secret is an upcoming romantic comedy set to bring laughter and holiday cheer. Avery, who decides to spend Christmas with her boyfriend’s family is shocked to find that her ex-boyfriend is going to be the part of the celebrations. As past relationships collide with new ones, it results in chaos and humor.

Release date: November 28

OTT Platform: Netflix

As the week drags on, let these new OTT releases provide the perfect escape by keeping you entertained and motivated through the week! Whether you’re in the mood for a magical adventure, an inspiring story of perseverance, or a good laugh, there’s something for everyone.

