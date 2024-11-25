What happens when a witty beggar has to face the terror of society? Or when a lower-middle-class man decides to gamble his future on financial scams? Ever wondered how far one would go to change their life? Have you thought about how seemingly small decisions can lead you to the roads of the unknown? Exploring these themes and more, the new South Indian OTT releases this week are anything but ordinary. Here are some of them:

1. Lucky Baskhar

Baskar is a lower-middle-class man struggling to support his family. Desperate to become financially sound, he plunges into the world of financial scams.

OTT Platform: Netflix

2. Vikkatakavi

The villagers who enter Nallamalla Forest at night are mysteriously losing their memories. Ramakrishna, a young detective drawn to this case enters the forest. Will he be able to decode the mystery?

OTT Platform: Zee5

3. Bloody Beggar

Kavi is a witty beggar who spends his day fooling people by acting like a blind, disabled and sometimes limbless person. However, when an unexpected opportunity for a luxurious life comes his way, he soon faces a dangerous side of society.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

4. KA

Abhinaya Vasudev spent his entire childhood in an orphanage. With a love for reading others’ letters, Vasudev becomes a postman in a village called Krishnagiri.

He falls in love with the head postmaster’s daughter and everything goes smoothly until the girls from the village start disappearing. Vasudev tries to solve the mystery using a clue from one of the letters.

OTT platform: ETV Win

5. Parachute

Two siblings flee from their home to escape from their parents’ fury. However, without realising it, they get lost on their way.

OTT platform: Disney+ Hotstar

This week’s releases promise to deliver suspense, drama, and thrills in equal measure. Don’t miss out on the new South Indian OTT releases this wek that will have you hooked from start to finish.

