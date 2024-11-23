Google TV recently released a list of most-watched movies from 2024, Road House starring Jake Gyllenhaal, available on Prime Video, stands on the top. Some other notable inclusions are multiple Apple TV originals. Check out the other films on OTT that made it into the top 9 list of Google TV.

1. Road House (2024)

Former UFC fighter Dalton accepts a bouncer position at a Florida Keys roadhouse, only to uncover the dark secrets lurking behind the paradise facade.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

2. TMZ Presents: The Downfall of Diddy

P Diddy, the legendary rap mogul, is facing a wave of lawsuits and allegations. TMZ (a tabloid news organization) reveals the troubling details from those who had witnessed it firsthand.

OTT Platform: Apple TV

3. The Idea of You

Solene, a 40-year-old single mom and Hayes Campbell, the lead singer of the August Moon boy band, find themselves in an unexpected romance. What follows is a series of chaos and misery.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

4. Descendants: The Rise of Red

The Queen of Hearts takes over Auradon leading to chaos in the kingdom. Her rebellious daughter, Red, and Cinderella’s daughter, Chloe, travel in time together to stop the event that turned Red’s mother into a villain.

OTT Platform: Disney+Hoststar

5. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Several generations after Caesar’s reign, apes become the dominant species, and humans have regressed into feral beings. Proximus Caesar who misinterprets the teachings of the legendary Caesar, enslaves other clans in a bid to unlock a mysterious vault, which has information about human technology. Noa, a young chimpanzee embarks on a journey to make everyone co-exist.

OTT Platform: Disney+Hoststar

6. Inside Out 2

Riley hits puberty, her emotions are in chaos with a new set of emotions coming to the headquarters! Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust, who have been taking care of Riley for the past 13 years, have become suppressed emotions. As Anxiety is taking over Railey’s personality, she tries to navigate challenges in a new environment.

OTT Platform: Disney+Hoststar

7. IF

Bea is a 12-year-old who moves into her grandmother’s apartment in New York. A strange occurrence makes her see all the imaginary friends, who have been left behind as their real-life grown-ups.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

There you have it-dramas, heartwarming tales, adventures that hooked audiences in 2024. So, grab your popcorn and dive into the OTT platform – these top films on Google TV will be sure to keep you hooked!

Also read- Streaming now: Check out 7 movies and web series hitting OTT today!