On 6 December, the tranquil sea in Visakhapatnam is set to make a soothing sound as popular playback singer Sunitha takes music lovers in the city on a melodious journey.

A winner of several awards, including national and Nandi, Sunitha, known for her sweet and soulful voice, will be performing for the first time in the City of Destiny. She says: “Performing on the seashore is my dream and it’s becoming a reality.”

Whether it’s devotional or romantic, her voice touches the heart and it casts a magical spell.

With songs like ‘Ee velalo…’, ‘Alanati Ramachandrudu….’, ‘Magha maasam eppudosthundo…’ bringing fame to her, Sunitha makes a mark in the Telugu film industry and continues her journey enthralling music lovers.

Titled ‘Magical Mist’, the event is being organised by Prism Outdoors at MGM Park on Beach Road in the city.

BookMyShow has opened the sale of tickets online. The entry fee for the Sunitha show in Visakhapatnam ranges from Rs. 999 to Rs. 5,999 depending on category.

Tickets are available at the rates of Rs. 999, Rs. 1,499, Rs. 1,999, Rs. 2,499, Rs. 3,999 and Rs. 5,999.

Those who buy the ticket for Rs. 5,999 can meet and greet Sunitha who always looks smiling

The four-hour melodious musical night will begin at 6 p.m.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu