It’s finally Friday, and you know what that mean. It’s time to bid farewell to endless meetings, soul-draining assignments, and those never-ending email threads and say hello to uninterrupted entertainment and relaxation. To amp up the fun, we’ve lined up some sizzling new movies, web series, and more such releases dropping on OTT today!

1. Spellbound

A powerful spell turns Princess Ellian’s parents into monsters, to break the spell and bring them back to their original form, Ellian embarks on an adventurous quest.

OTT Platform: Netflix

2. Blitz

Set during the tough times of World War II, nine-year-old George is sent to the countryside by his mother, Rita. However, as he misses his family, he tries to go back to his hometown, which lands him in big trouble.

OTT Platform: Apple TV

3. When The Phone Rings

Beak Sa Eon and Hong Hui Ju get married for convenience. However, their relationship completely changes after a dramatic incident.

OTT Platform: Netflix

4. Out of My Mind

Melody is a sixth-grade student who has difficulty communicating and suffers from cerebral palsy. With the help of her allies, she tries to put her thoughts into expressions that the world can understand.

OTT releases: Disney+ Hotstar

5. Waack Girls

A group of six girls from Kolkata forms a dance group in a city where no one knows anything about their dance style – waacking. As they navigate their ups and downs, they battle the world to achieve their dreams.

OTT releases: Amazon Prime Video

6. Based On A True Story Season 2

A retired tennis championand a plumber team up to tap into America’s fascination with true crime, turning an unconventional opportunity into their big break.

OTT releases: Jio Cinema

7. The Helicopter Heist

Two childhood friends plan the biggest heist in Sweden’s safest cash depot. With the police already being hot on their trail, will they be successful?

OTT Platform: Netflix

From magical kingdoms and thrilling heists to dramatic twists and dance-packed dreams – these 7 movies and web series hitting the OTT platforms today – add a lot more excitement to this weekend! Let us know which one of these is making it into your watchlist!

Also read- What Are The New Releases on OTT Today? Here’s What to Add to Your Watchlist

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertainment updates.