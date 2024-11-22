Lawyers in Visakhapatnam staged a dharna in front of the district court on 22 November condemning the gangrape of a law student in the city recently.

Demanding stringent punishment for the accused in the case, they raised slogans urging the government to initiate measures to check the recurrence of such incidents.

They said no advocate should come forward to move a bail plea for the accused. Bar Association president Bevara Satyanarayana, who led the dharna programme, assured that the lawyer community would stand by the victim and fight for justice.

Seeking an impartial probe into the incident, Satyanarayana said the advocates would ensure that the accused would not get bail.

Terming the incident unfortunate, Satyanarayana promised all legal support to the victim.

Urging the government to ensure safety and security for women, he said those indulged in the heinous crime should not be allowed to get off scot free. The accused should be punished severely, he demanded.

In a similar protest, members of Mahila Chetana took out a rally in the city.

Condemning the gangrape of the law student, they demanded stringent punishment to the accused in the case.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu