During the AP Assembly session on 21 November 2024, IT and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh announced several key projects for Visakhapatnam. While this included updates on the setting up of TCS’ IT facility and a review of all other tech developments, it was also mentioned that the government is making efforts to bring the country’s largest convention centre to Visakhapatnam.

“A social ecosystem is very much necessary to come up in Visakhapatnam. The Bhogapuram Airport is a part of this. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is already overseeing the speedy execution of this project. On top of this, we are also working in the direction of building India’s largest convention centre in Visakhapatnam,” said Nara Lokesh.

In line with these developments, the IT Minister has called for the establishment of thousands of hotels to accommodate business travellers and tourists. He also highlighted his ongoing efforts to bring top companies, including Fortune 500 giants, to invest in Visakhapatnam and establish Global Capability Centers (GCCs) in the state. He stressed the need for a new policy to support these ventures.

Recognizing the city’s shortage of Grade A office spaces, Lokesh underlined the importance of attracting real estate developers to fill this gap. The influx of businesses and employees will require an expansion of both office and residential spaces, as well as a thriving social infrastructure.

