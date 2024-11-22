Andhra Pradesh’s IT and HRD Minister, Nara Lokesh, has revealed a series of exciting IT developments that are set to transform Visakhapatnam into one of India’s foremost technology hubs. During a recent address at the State Assembly on 21 November 2024, Nara Lokesh announced plans for major IT developments in Visakhapatnam, which include the establishment of new campuses, data centers, and more.

1. TCS Campus

In a key development for the region, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has committed to setting up a new IT facility in Visakhapatnam. While the new IT unit will come up soon, TCS will also set up a campus in Visakhapatnam. “In the past five months, I had discussions with representatives of various IT companies which resulted in the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) setting up its unit in Visakhapatnam very soon. The company also agreed to set up a campus in Vizag,” said Nara Lokesh.

2. Infosys to Launch Second Campus

Nara Lokesh also shared that Infosys is also likely to launch a second campus in the city. The IT Minister confirmed that the government is actively searching for suitable land for the new campus and expects to break ground within the next six months.

“I also requested Infosys to set up another campus. We are now in search of necessary land for them and I am confident that within six months they will take off,” The IT Minister said in the Assembly.

3. Two Data Companies to Set Up Units

At least two new data companies will set up their units in Visakhapatnam in a couple of months, Nara Lokesh said. Recently, on a visit to the United States, the IT Minister held talks with various data companies. The growing focus on resolving data security and taxation issues is a key factor in attracting these companies, said Nara Lokesh.

With an eye on capturing a share of the $300 billion invested annually in the sector, Lokesh aims to bring $100 billion of that investment to Andhra Pradesh.

4. Efforts to Bring NICSI underway

In addition to the above developments, Lokesh revealed that efforts are underway to establish the National Informatics Centre Services Inc. (NICSI) in Visakhapatnam. The IT Minister believes that a national-level data policy could further boost the state’s appeal to data companies, potentially unlocking massive investments.

5. Future Plans and New Policies

Lokesh also shared his vision for further IT growth in the state. He plans to invite the top 100 IT companies to establish operations in Visakhapatnam and is working on a new policy aimed at setting up global delivery centres for Fortune 500 companies. A policy draft is expected to be presented next month. To incentivize these developments, the government recently released Rs 500 crore in payments due to certain companies, signalling its commitment to fostering a thriving IT ecosystem in the region.

These announcements come as part of a broader goal to create five lakh new jobs in the IT sector over the next five years. Through these developments, Nara Lokesh is focused on building the right ecosystem to attract IT companies, increase investment, and generate employment opportunities for the youth of Visakhapatnam.

