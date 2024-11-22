Unlike every week, the unofficial voting polls fluctuate showcasing different results. In some polls, Yashmi and Prerana are in the top positions, while Nabeel and Nikhil are in the last. That is the opposite scene in some other voting polls. It is truly unpredictable to tell who will be eliminated this week, as the tensions are high in the house.

Today is the last day to support your favourite contestant. Vote for your favourite Bigg Boss Telugu 8 contestant either through the Disney+ Hotstar app or by dialling the voting numbers given below:

Nabeel: 7997983704

Yashmi: 7997983714

Prerana: 7997983708

Nikhil: 7997983707

Prithvi: 7997983709

Highlights:

Bigg Boss 8 Telugu is in its final weeks of airing, intriguing the audience with twists and turns. In yesterday’s episode, the Mega Chief contenders were finally decided and a challenge was conducted. There was entertainment, heated arguments, internal debates, and a celebrity entry. Here are the main highlights from the episode:

1. The Argument:

Rohini and Nikhil gave a speech about wanting to be the Mega Chief contender. After the speech, the housemates stated their reasons and declared their support, one by one.

The argument began when Gautam highlighted that the contestants discussed sending all the wildcards out of the show, which he believed was wrong. Prithvi took the lead to defend Gautam’s claim, which led to a fight between the two.

Prithvi is known for his aggressive nature, which he showcased in the argument, making the audience raise their eyebrows. Later Teja, Rohini, and Avinash discussed the same thing.

2. Right or Wrong?

At night, Teja, Rohini, and Avinash noticed a small tear in Vishnupriya’s Mega Chief t-shirt.

The trio asked Nabeel what he would do if he were the sanchalak of the Save Your T-Shirt challenge. There was a difference in opinion between the trio and Nabeel.

Later in the morning, the entire house discussed the topic, bringing different scenarios forward.

3. Pattu Vadalani Vikramarkulu:

The contenders needed to participate in different challenges and earn points on their scorecards to become the Mega Chief. The first challenge is titled, ‘Pattu Vadalani Vikramarkulu’. The contenders were to stand on a coloured platform while holding a rope over their heads and balance. Whoever lands on the ground first loses and Gautam was made the sanchalak of this task.

4. Gautam’s Unseen Strategy:

In the 24X7 live, Gautam applied a strategy to ensure every contender got a fair chance in the challenge.

He borrowed nail paint from the housemates and wrote the contender’s names on the coloured dice. This clip was not aired in the official episode, leaving Gautam’s fans distraught.

The episode portrayed it as if Gautam intentionally pulled out Prithvi, Yashmi, and Vishnupriya’s platform, where it was just how the dice fell. Even Nabeel, with whom Gautam discussed his improved strategy did not defend Gautam when Prerana asked him that Gautam was playing a group game. The audience is curious as to what will happen about this topic in the weekend episode.

5. Celebrity Rush!

Usually, celebrities are seen on the weekend episodes, but yesterday there was a celebrity entry. Vishwak Sen entered the house to promote his upcoming film, Mechanic Rocky.

He brought the power to add time to the kitchen timer and some homemade food for the housemates. Vishwak Sen conducted a fun task with Rohini and Avinash, entertaining the audience.

Before leaving the house, Vishwak Sen gave his shirt to Avinash and added two hours to the kitchen timer.

