This week’s elimination caught the entire Bigg Boss house and the audience off guard. The weekend episodes had limitless entertainment, serious corrections from the host, fun games for the housemates, and a heartbreaking elimination. Here are the main highlights from the weekend episodes of Bigg Boss 8 Telugu, along with nominations predictions:

1. The Ladies Conflict:

The host congratulated Rohini for becoming the last Mega Chief of this season. After that, Rohini and Vishnupriya were called to the confession room, where Nagarjuna corrected the ladies regarding their behavior.

Rohini and Vishnupriya were severely reprimanded for their argument during the auto task. The host corrected Vishnupriya regarding her ‘character’ statement. On the other hand, Rohini was also told that her words ‘plan’ to Vishnupriya were incorrect.

The house was asked about their opinion regarding the ladies’ argument. Most of the housemates stated that both the ladies were wrong in their words.

2. The Men’s Conflict:

The host, Nagarjuna, brought up Prithvi and Gautam’s fight to resolve the passive aggression in the house.

Gautam expressed that the notion of nominating the wildcards, only to send them out of the house, while ignoring the mistakes of the other contestants is wrong.

The host firmly explained that the contestants would nominate the housemates based on their reasons and reminded him that the audience was watching the show.

Prithvi was also reprimanded for his aggressive behavior and actions.

3. Fun Day:

After the corrections, the host switched from a serious mode to a fun and easygoing mood.

There were some entertaining games and tasks for the contestants, to rejuvenate their energy for the upcoming week.

The housemates entertained the audience with their funny timing and hilarious dance performances.

4. House Complaints:

Another fun task was conducted where the housemates wrote certain complaints about housemates.

Each housemate had to read the complaint addressed to them and pop the balloon of a housemate who might have written the complaint.

The task proceeded in a fun and tense manner in equal parts.

5. Unexpected Elimination:

Yashmi Gowda is the twelfth evicted contestant from Bigg Boss Telugu 8.

The audience did not expect this elimination, as Yashmi had many loyal fans. Her elimination shocked the housemates and the audience. After Yashmi’s emotional journey, she expressed her support to her friends.

Yashmi dropped the big bomb on Gautam, nominating him for the next week. She stated that her decision was because Gatuam got the most votes for a ‘snake’ during the weekend episodes.

With the elimination concluded, the housemates gear up for the nominations today. With just two weeks left, the pressure to win and the tension to stay in the house is at its peak. Based on the released promos, here is what we can expect:

Fiery Nominations:

The nominations kick off in Bigg Boss 8 Telugu with Nabeel arguing with Gautam regarding the wildcard nomination that Gautam started the previous week. Prithvi and Avinash clash over their opinions regarding their gameplay. This nomination episode promises a lot of drama and limitless entertainment.

