The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has offered special packages for the smooth journey of the Ayyappa devotees from Visakhapatnam to Sabarimala. The RTC has introduced three packages — five-day, six-day and seven-day — for the Sabarimala trip from Visakhapatnam.

Those who prefer the five-day tour, start their journey in Visakhapatnam and reach Pamba via Vijayawada, Malmaruvathur and Erumeli. In the return direction, the bus comes to Vizag via Sripuram, Kanipakam, Tirupati and Vijayawada.

The six-day trip bus goes from Visakhapatnam to Pamba via Vijayawada, Kanipakam, Sripuram, Bhavani, Palani and Erumeli. In the return direction, it comes to Visakhapatnam via Tirupati, Srikalahasthi, Vijayawada and Annavaram.

The seven-day tour covers Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Kanipakam, Sripuram, Bhavani, Palani, Erumeli and Pamba. In the return direction, the bus touches Madurai, Rameswaram, Tirupati, Srikalahasthi, Vijayawada, Dwarapudi and Annavaram.

The fare ranges from Rs 6,600 to Rs 10,000 each. The buses being operated are Super Luxury, Ultra Delux and Indra. The RTC has also offered bus service on a rental basis for the pilgrims.

The RTC, which operated five services to Sabarimala from Visakhapatnam last year, has increased the number to seven while introducing this year’s packages.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu