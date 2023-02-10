Apart from telling beautiful stories, travel-based movies also capture some breathtaking views of cities, greenery, skies and more. These movies invite the audience to be part of emotional and scenic journeys. Indian filmmakers have been excelling at making travel-based films. From Alia Bhatt’s Highway to Deepika Padukone’s Piku, this list contains some films that capture the essence of nature and its beauty. These travel-based Indian movies will surely spark wanderlust in one.

Below is a list of 6 travel-based Indian movies.

Piku

A road trip from Delhi to Kolkata brings Piku, an architect, closer to her always-nagging father, Bhaskor. The journey of the father-daughter duo also gives the audience glimpses of some truly beautiful landscapes as they make their way to Kolkata. They make a pit stop at Benares, which allows the viewers, to enjoy the lively streets of the rich city. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, this film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Irrfan Khan, and others.

OTT Platform: SonyLiv

Karwaan

Shaukat and Avinash are two friends, who decide to take a road trip from Bangalore to Kochi, due to some circumstances. However, they are also unexpectedly joined by a teenager on their trip. Shot around Banglore and Kochi, two of the most beautiful places in South India, the film captures some phenomenal views. Directed by Akarsh Khurana, this film features Irrfan Khan, Dulquer Salmaan, and Mithila Palkar in lead roles.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Charlie

Tessa, a young woman, sets out on a journey to find a mysterious artist, who previously lived in her apartment. She travels through the by-lanes of Kerala, which captures the true beauty of God’s Own Country. Most of the scenes are shot in a lush green backdrop, which is refreshing to watch. Directed by Martin Prakkat, this film features Dulquer Salmaan, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Aparna Gopinath, and others in notable roles.

OTT Platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Tamasha

Tara and Ved meet in Corsica and fall in love with each other. However, they decide to keep their identity hidden from each other. They travel across the Mediterranean island, which is renowned for its stunning scenery. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, this film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Arushi Sharma, and others in prominent roles.

OTT Platform: Netflix / Zee5

Neelakasham Pachakadal Chuvanna Bhoomi

Kasi and Suni, are two friends who decide to take a road trip from Kerala to Nagaland, to search for Kasi’s girlfriend. Their journey captures lush greenery, lofty skies, and altogether some breathtaking views. Directed by Sameer Thahir, this film stars Dulquer Salmaan and Sunny Wayne in the lead roles.

OTT Platform: Disney Plus Hotstar / Amazon Prime Video

Highway

Veera is kidnapped by Mahabir and his local gang, right before her wedding. In the beginning, she is terrified of her situation, however, she falls in love with Mahabias, as they travel across North India together. Several beautiful Indian cities are captured in the film. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, this film stars Alia Bhatt, Randeep Hooda, Saharsh Kumar Shukla, and others in notable roles.

OTT Platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

