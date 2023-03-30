During the early hours of Thursday, 30 March 2023, the Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Duronto Express met with an accident in which it collided with a Mahindra Bolero. The incident happened at around 3:00 am at the Bhimadolu railway gate in Eluru District.

According to reports, the Bolero driver crashed past the railway gate despite being lowered for trains to pass. Reportedly, the vehicle’s occupants were fleeing the police upon abducting a buffalo from a nearby farm when the accident happened.

As a result of the Duronto Express accident, several trains travelling through the Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam route were delayed by six hours. While the Bolero was entirely demolished, the train’s front part faced minor damages. The railway authorities, who were immediately alarmed, replaced the engine and cleared the situation.

No casualties were reported in the accident. The police are conducting a further investigation.

