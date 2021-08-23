As Tollywood actor Nithiin gears up for the direct-OTT release of his next movie Maestro, the filmmakers released a trailer on Monday evening. Maestro is a crime comedy starring Nithiin, Tamannaah, and Nabha Natesh in the lead roles. With the trailer, the makers have also announced the release date for the film.

The trailer is fast-paced and shows Nithiin diving completely into his character as a blind pianist. The trailer indicates that the movie will be a thrill ride and a laughter riot. The director seems to have retained the magic of the original while adding some elements of his own.

Maestro is the Telugu remake of the 2018 hit Bollywood film Andhadhun. While Nithiin is reprising the role of Ayushmann Khurrana in this movie, Tamannaah has reprised the role of Tabu, and Nabha Natesh has reprised the role of Radhika Apte, with all actors looking good in the trailer. Along with the lead cast the film will also have Jisshnu Sengupta, Naresh, Sreemukhi, Ananya, Harsha Vardhan, Mangli, and Srinivasa Reddy in prominent roles in the film. The crime comedy dialogues for the film have been written by Merlapaka Gandhi. On the technical front, the film crew comprises cinematographer, J Yuvraj and music composer, Mahati Swara Sagar. The film is produced by Reddy-Nikitha Reddy productions and is presented by Rajkumar Akella.

It has been rumored among Tollywood circles that Maestro will skip its theatrical release. An official confirmation from Disney+ Hotstar, on 20 August, helped clear the air. Sharing a new poster of the lead cast, the official handle wrote “A masterclass that needs no tutorial but still has one!”. Writing so, Maestro’s streaming platform announced that the trailer and OTT release date would follow soon.

Maestro is the third movie starring Nithiin in 2021. With Check and Rang De having a very short stint at the theatres, the numbers at the box office barely performed. Nithiin’s last hit was Bheeshma that released in 2020.

Watch the trailer here: