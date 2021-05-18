Nithiin is one of the prominent actors in the Telugu film industry. Over the years, he has delivered blockbuster hits like Sye (2004), Ishq (2012) and A Aa (2016). But recently, he has stepped up his games with box office successes like Bheeshma (2020) and has a slew of movies releasing in 2021, despite theatres shutting down everywhere due to Covid-19. These latest movies of Nithiin are either available to stream on OTT or will soon be.

Nithiin’s movies are meant for all, from kids to adults. The action-lovers get a fair chunk of fight scenes and his acting versatility allows him to excel in the comedic scenes. And of late, he has been taking up challenging, unique roles like a Chessmaster in Check (2021) and a blind pianist in the upcoming Maestro, which is a remake of the hit Bollywood comedy Andhadhun (2018).

If you’re planning a day full of binging, watch these 5 latest movies of Nithiin and have an entertaining OTT streaming experience.

#1 Rang De

Starring Nithiin and Keerthy Suresh in the lead, this romantic-comedy is everything that the romance lovers would want. Directed by Venky Atluri, Rang De is about Arjun and Anu who grow up together and Anu develops a liking for him. Eventually, they get married to each other due to family pressure and it leads to some hilarious series of events. Rang De had its theatrical release on 26 March 2021 where it performed below-par. But the OTT release of this latest Nithiin movie has been generating a lot of buzz. Rang De will be available to stream online from 21 May 2021.

Where to watch- Zee5

#2 Check

Check is the story of Aditya, a con artist who is framed as a terrorist and put on death row. In the prison, while pleading his case, he learns chess from an inmate and becomes proficient at it. The rest of the movie is about how he flourishes as a chess player and whether he will be able to prove his innocence. Also starring Rakul Preet Singh and Priya Prakash Varrier, Check received mixed reviews on its theatrical release but with the movie releasing on OTT recently, a wider audience might enjoy it.

Where to watch- Sun NXT

#3 Bheeshma

One of the highest grossers of Nithiin’s career, Bheeshma enjoyed a great run at the theatres and impressed on OTT as well when it was released on Netflix. Starring Nithiin and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles, Bheeshma is comical and yet, message-driven throughout the story. It promotes organic farming as well as young entrepreneurship. As far as the latest movies of Nithiin goes, Bheeshma is certainly a must-watch on your OTT platforms.

Where to watch- Netflix

#4 Chal Mohan Ranga

The 25th film of Nithiin’s career, Chal Mohan Ranga is a romantic comedy directed by Krishna Chaitanya. It has the highly popular pairing of Nithiin and Megha Akash in the lead and tells the love story of a guy and a girl over three seasons. Released in April 2018, Chal Mohan Ranga didn’t do well but enjoyed a reasonably good time at the OTT platform Zee5 where one can watch it now.

Where to watch- Zee5

#5 LIE

LIE (Love Intelligence Enmity) is a 2017 action-thriller starring Nithiin in the lead and Arjun Sarja as the villain. Full of exciting twists and turns, the story of this movie primarily takes place in the USA. On its theatrical release, LIE garnered par reviews from the audiences, with praise for the cast’s performances and the film’s music.

Where to watch- Zee5