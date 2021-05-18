Books have been a part of every student’s life, but not all books stick on forever. English non-detail books always brought an atmosphere of leisure and were primary steps in inculcating the habit of reading at school. Do you still remember these AP State Board books that drove you fast asleep in the regular class and seemed very interesting just before the English exam?

Here are 5 unforgettable English non-detailed AP State Board books that most students have read in schools:

#1 Gulliver’s Travels

Gulliver’s Travels depicts Gulliver travelling through several parts and remote nations of the world. The book is set in the satire and fantasy genre and is written by Jonathan Swift. This novel is truly about perspective. Perspective about moral and physical power, truth and deception, and knowledge and innocence. There are over 16 volumes of the book, edited and prose worked. The book Gulliver’s Travels also has a 2010 film directed by Rob Letterman. The film casts Hollywood actor Jack Black as the titular character.

#2 Trojan War

Trojan War is a series of five books. This series consists of the tales of the Trojan war, the heroes, the gods and goddesses etc. A Greek mythic war between the city of Troy and Achaeans had a truly grasping experience amid mystifying classes. Did you also call the names of the characters in the book to a classmate? And how did he react? He gave you another name.

#3 Great expectations

Great Expectations is the thirteenth novel by Charles Dickens. The novel depicts the education of an orphaned kid by the name of Pip. The classic book, whose legacy dates back to the 1860s, was initially published as a serial in Dickens’ weekly periodical. The Great Expectations book also has a film to its name. It’s a 2012 British film co-written and directed by Alfonso Cuaron. It’s one of the best books in the AP State Board curriculum.

#4 The Hound of Baskerville

Sir Arthur Conan Doyle is famously known for his crime thriller story collection Sherlock Holmes, and The Hound of Baskerville is one of the most popular ones. This book has various genres attached to it. Mystery, detective, crime fiction and whatnot. The story was initially published in April 1902 and is inspired by real-life people and folklore. If you have forgotten who the killer was in this thriller novel, it was Jack Stapleton. Remember?

#5 Barrister Parvateesam

Barrister Parvateesam is a Telugu language humorous novel written by Mokkapati Narasimha Sastry. The novel was written in 1924 and was printed in three parts. A story that depicts a naive Parvateesam running away from home, depicts the troubles and obstacles he faces in commuting and communicating. Well, for Parvateesam a neighbouring town was not enough to become a barrister, he left for England to redeem himself. Barrister Parvateesam is a novel that stretches over three parts and is regarded as one of the finest novels in India.