While suspected Black Fungus cases have been witnessed at many private hospitals in the Visakhapatnam, the first suspected black fungus death was reported on Tuesday. A 35-year-old woman named A Lakshmi from Madhurawada who suffered from Mucormycosis, commonly called Black Fungus, died losing her vision. This situation created panic among recovered Covid-19 patients, especially those who were on an indiscriminate dose of steroids and diabetes patients affected with Covid-19.

According to sources, the woman lost one eye completely and the other eye was partially affected due to black fungus. When she first witnessed a swollen eye, she visited KGH where they gave an OP ticket mentioning suspected black fungus with symptoms like loss of vision and she was referred to ENT Hospital for further treatment. The hospital allegedly denied admission saying that they did not have facilities to treat the disease and sent her back. She then took admission in a private hospital and was advised to get Liposomal Amphotericin B 50 mg vials. Her death took place in Visakhapatnam, even before the treatment for Black Fungus could begin. Lakshmi was tested positive on May 3 and had allegedly taken treatment on steroids for five days.

This fungal infection is seen in people who are on medication especially diabetes and post covid-19 patients who don’t have the ability to fight environmental pathogens. Though the officials so far have not confirmed any reporting of Black Fungus cases in Vizag, reliable sources say that there are suspected cases of Mucormycosis reported in private hospitals, where the patients are advised to get Liposomal Amphotericin B 50 mg vials and even deaths have been reported. “We have got a report on suspected Black Fungus death but we are yet to confirm it. Meanwhile, the government has decided to make black fungus a notifiable disease and all private hospitals will be told to report black fungus cases and treat accordingly”, said District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Dr Suryanarayana.

It is also learnt that Chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the health department to treat the disease under the Aarogyasri scheme. Also, officials are making arrangements to make treatment for suspected black fungus cases available at all the hospitals.

