With MILAN 2024 is on the horizon, partial traffic restrictions are being imposed along Beach Road in Visakhapatnam on 17, 18, and 19 February 2024. This is being done to accommodate the rehearsal parade which is taking place on these days as a part of the multi-lateral maritime exercise. The practice sessions will ultimately lead up to the International City Parade on 22 February at RK Beach. This is sure to be a hallmark event of MILAN 2024, one of India’s largest maritime naval exercises being hosted in Visakhapatnam. As the city prepares for MILAN 2024, we alert the public of Visakhapatnam to be aware of traffic restrictions being implemented by the police to clear roads for the rehearsal parade.

Those commuting through Beach Road must note that vehicular and pedestrian traffic will be prohibited from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM on both lanes (from Park Hotel to Coastal Battery) from 17 to 19 February. Additionally, the vehicle parking is also not allowed during these hours. All motorists and pedestrians are requested to look for alternative routes.

Recently, officials from the Visakhapatnam City Police, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), Eastern Naval Command (ENC), and Roads and Buildings Department also conducted inspections to ensure that everything was in order for the occasion.

MILAN 2024 has metamorphosed into a prestigious maritime exercise with more than 51 friendly foreign countries participating from across continents. With Visakhapatnam as its host, the city residents are to make an utmost effort to support and follow the traffic restrictions and cooperate with the authorities for the success of MILAN 2024!

