The Andhra Pradesh state government has been deploying technology wherever possible in the fight against COVID-19. In the latest, the officials have released a new live tracking website where citizens across Andhra Pradesh can check the availability of beds in COVID hospitals. The live tracker set up by the Health, Medical and Family Welfare Department gives district-wise information on beds in the ICU ward, General Ward, Oxygen beds, and Ventilator beds.

People in Andhra Pradesh can now view the live status of Beds available in the hospitals for #COVID19 treatment through https://t.co/4vdyh76D61#APFightsCorona #COVID19Pandemic — ArogyaAndhra (@ArogyaAndhra) August 1, 2020

As per the live tracker, the beds availability status in Andhra Pradesh, at the time of publishing this article, accounted for a total of 4211 ICU beds, 17236 oxygen beds, 17210 beds General Ward and 1760 Ventilator beds. Of these, Visakhapatnam district is equipped with 798 ICU beds, 3367 oxygen beds, 2243 beds General Ward and 230 Ventilator beds.

In a review meeting held on Friday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed officials add more help desks to the existing 138 COVID hospitals in the state. Appointment of Arogya Mitras and their availability at the hospitals is mandatory, stated the CM. Instructions were also given to strictly monitor the availability of medicines , treatment, proper hygiene and food at the hospitals in the state. He also said that aggressive awareness campaigns using a variety of media like posters, hoardings, TVCs and others must be done to remove stigma about the virus.

During the meeting, the CM also instructed all officials to prepare detailed SOPs to provide better medical facilities to the patients. All details regarding bed strength, availability of help desks in COVID hospitals must be displayed on notice boards at the hospitals and digitised if possible, said the CM.