Doctors across the world have been trying to devise newer, more effective ways of dealing with COVID-19 every day. In this scenario, plasma donation from recovered COVID patients has emerged as one of the most effective treatment techniques, as the plasma of these patients contains potent antibodies that fight against the virus. To further encourage people to donate their plasma, the Andhra Pradesh government has announced a cash incentive of Rs 5000 to be given to plasma donors in the state.

The move to give incentive to plasma donors in Andhra Pradesh was announced by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at a review meeting on Friday. During the meeting, the CM instructed all officials to prepare detailed SOPs in order to provide better medical facilities to the patients. All details regarding bed strength, availability of help desks in COVID hospitals must be displayed on notice boards at the hospitals and digitised if possible, said the CM.

Instructions were given to add more help desks to the existing 138 COVID hospitals in the state. Appointment of Arogya Mitras and their availability at the hospitals is mandatory, stated the CM. Instructions were also given to strictly monitor the availability of medicines , treatment, proper hygiene and food at the hospitals in the state. He also said that aggressive awareness campaigns using a variety of media like posters, hoardings, TVCs and others must be done to remove stigma about the virus.

During the review meeting, the officials revealed that 36,778 beds are currently available at the 138 COVID-19 hospitals in all districts. The officials stated that patients suffering from symptoms like fever and other respiratory issues since the last two-three days will be admitted to the hospital, irrespective of their test results.

Andhra Pradesh, as on Friday, reported 75,720 active COVID-19 cases. With 3822 individuals being discharged on Friday, the total discharges rose to 63864. The death toll stood at 1349.