In yet another tragedy that has struck Vizag, at least 10 people have been crushed to death and several individuals injured in an unfortunate crane collapse at Hindustan Shipyard limited in the city. The deceased include contract workers and permanent employees.

As per sources, a huge crane collapsed at the site during load testing on Saturday. As per the individuals on site, the incident occurred before the lunch-hour of the employees. While the injured have been shifted to a hospital, a few more are suspected to be still strangled under the crane. It is feared that the death toll might increase.

In wake of the crane collapse, Vizag District Collector V Vinay Chand and other top officials reached Hindustan Shipyard to inquire into the incident. The rescue operations are currently underway at the accident spot.

Speaking to the media, Collector Vinay Chand said, “The crane was manufactured and erected by Anupam Cranes. With the full load trail being halted midway, the crane was left without being commissioned for two years. Following this, Hindustan Shipyard entered into a fresh agreement with a company called Greenfield to operationalise this crane. Also, two more organisations- Lead Engineers, for maintenance, and Squad 7 for operations, were also contracted. Among those who passed away in today’s mishap, three are from Greenfield, two from Lead Engineers, and one from Squad 7. Four permanent employees of the Shipyard-including a supervisor and three workmen- died in the accident.”

Responding to the incident, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted, “Deeply saddened to hear about tragic deaths in an unfortunate crane collapse at Hindustan Shipyard Ltd. in Visakhapatnam. I offer my condolences to the bereaved families & wish speedy recovery to the injured.”