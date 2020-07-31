Vizag reported 983 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday as the district tally zoomed past the 11,000 mark. As per the bulletin released by Special Officer for COVID-19 in Vizag, Dr PV Sudhakar this evening, the district reported 7548 active cases, 3538 discharges, and 91 deaths, with six more patients succumbing to the infection. Of the fresh cases in Vizag, 236 were detected via VRDL, Truenat, NACO collectively and 747 were detected via Rapid Antigen Tests. With these new cases, the COVID-19 count in Vizag has mounted to 11,177.

AU Outgate, Akkayyapalem, Amar Nagar, Bilal Colony, Chinnurumasjid, Gandhinagar, Gollaveedhi, Harijana Veedhi, Krishnamandir Area, Peda Waltair, Peethala Veedhi, PM Palem, Priyadarshi Colony, R&B Quarters, Ramalaxmi Apartment, Sakuvaripalem, Seethamma Street, Setty Balaji Street, Sheetal Apartment Area, Siddartha Nagar, Tulasi Peta, Uma Nagar, Vigneswara Apt, Vivekananda Nagar, Yellamamba Nagar, Appikondaveedhi, Krishna Colony, Satyanarayanapeta, SC Colony, Yathakumaripalem have been declared as the 31 new containment clusters in Vizag. The district currently has 181 very active clusters, 212 active clusters, 340 dormant clusters, 39 denotified clusters.

It may be noted that the Vizag chapter of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) also recently wrote to the District Collector suggesting a complete lockdown for 15 days, given the steep rise in COVID-19 cases.

Andhra Pradesh too recorded its highest single day spike as the state reported 10,376 new COVID-19 cases on Friday . While 75,720 cases have been marked active as on 31 July, 60,969 individuals have been discharged (including the 3822 individuals discharged today) after recovering from the infection. The death toll surged to 1349.

East Godavari, with 1215 new cases, reported the highest number of COVID-19 positives in a single day on 31 July. Between Thursday and Friday, 61,699 samples were tested across Andhra Pradesh. While 26,675 samples were tested via VRDL, Truenat, NACO collectively, 35,024 samples were ,tested using the Rapid Antigen Test kits.