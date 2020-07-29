Vizag has seen COVID-19 cases grow at an alarming rate in July. While the district recorded a tally of 900 cases until June, this month has witnessed the figures surge by several thousands. As on Tuesday evening, Vizag accounted for a total of 8130 COVID-19 cases, marking a concerning rise of 7230 cases in a span of just 4 weeks. Given the rate of growth in the cases, the Vizag chapter of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has suggested a 15-day complete lockdown in the district.

Dr PA Ramani, President IMA-Vizag, has written a letter to District Collector V Vinay Chand, urging him to take the necessary measures to impose the lockdown and break the chain of spread in the region. Interacting with Yo! Vizag, Dr Ramani said, “We’ve asked for a complete lockdown in Vizag for 15 days, given that the district has been reporting almost 700-800 cases per day of late.”

Noting that the citizens are not adhering to the suggested restrictions, she said, “People are not understanding the importance of staying at home. Many street-side activities have resumed once again as usual. Individuals can be spotted moving around unnecessarily, sometimes even in groups. When people are not realising the seriousness of the situation, we are left with no option but to enforce a lockdown. It is high time that people act responsibly to avoid further complications.”

The IMA, in its letter, has also suggested converting the ESI hospital and the Rani Chandramani Devi (RCD) hospital to COVID hospitals. “The number of testing centres and government-run quarantine centres must also be increased. Currently, there are only two private laboratories and two government hospitals collecting test samples. We have therefore suggested that all COVID-19 designated hospitals in the district must have their own RT PCR testing centres. At the same time, it is equally important to release the test reports as early as possible,” Dr Ramani shares.

The IMA has also opined that home isolation can be an alternate solution to ease the load on the hospitals. Sharing her views on the same, Dr Ramani said, “We have asked the administration to promote home isolation. People who understand the implications of the infection, and have the facility of a room with an attached bathroom, can be allowed to isolate at home, under the guidance of a volunteer or a doctor.”