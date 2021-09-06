If Malayalam Cinema is becoming so popular among the OTT public, Tovino Thomas is one of the reasons. Despite the Covid-19 pandemic affecting all the film industries in the country, his recent releases have thrived on OTT platforms. Due to this, he has grown immensely in popularity and is one of the best actors currently in Malayalam Cinema. His next project, Minnal Murali, has been in the news for multifold reasons. Firstly, everyone’s been wondering whether this highly-anticipated movie will release in the theatres or directly on an OTT platform. Secondly, Minnal Murali is a superhero movie, which is a rare thing in the Malayalam Film Industry. The movie has also been muddled with controversy (more on that later).

On Monday morning, Tovino Thomas announced on Twitter that his movie Minnal Murali will release directly on the OTT platform Netflix. Captioning his tweet “From Kurukkanmoola to the world, Minnal Murali is all set to strike worldwide. Striking soon on @netlflixIndia. Ithu minnum!” Though the release date of this movie is yet to be unveiled, the announcement has got the fans excited about its premiere on Netflix.

The movie has been trending on social media, with the hashtags #minnalmurali, #tovinothomasmovie and #ithuminnum. Being a first-of-its-kind Malayalam movie, everyone’s waiting for Minnal Murali to release on Netflix.

Minnal Murali is one of the big upcoming Malayalam movie releases. Directed by Basil Joseph, it is the story of a man at a village called Kurukkanmoola in Kerala, who acquires superpowers after being struck by lightning. The movie had found itself in controversy when a church set was constructed for filming at a cost of around Rs. 50 lakh was destroyed by vandalists.

This is not the first time a movie of Minnal Murali is releasing on Netflix. His earlier movies Forensic (2020) and Kilometers and Kilometers (2020) are also on Netflix and were major successes. Going by this, one can hope that Minnal Murali will also fair well on the platform.