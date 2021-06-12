The Malayalam film industry has been growing rapidly and has become a consistent entertainment churner for the whole country. And it’s not just entertaining movies that they make but content of the highest quality. Stories filled with so much emotion, stories encompassing the natural beauty of Kerala and stories with unbelievable characters. It’s no surprise that when a regular Indian movie-goer comes to an OTT platform, invariably, he/she is looking at some upcoming Malayalam movies to watch.

Movies like Moothon (2019) and Drishyam (2013) have garnered international acclaim and pleased audiences pan-India. On the other hand, there have been movies like Kumbalangi Nights (2019) and Sudani from Nigeria (2018) that have turned into great subjects for aspiring filmmakers. The Great Indian Kitchen, a movie released this year, has been pathbreaking and highlighted some poignant issues in Indian society.

But with the whole country grappling with Covid-19, Kerala too went under lockdown. Hence, we haven’t seen many Malayalam movies releasing in 2021 and the fans are starved. Until the situation improves and theatres reopen, one can only wait and be excited about these upcoming Malayalam movies.

#1 Kurup

Dulquer Salmaan fans are excitedly waiting for his next big-budget venture and this one doesn’t look like it will disappoint. A biopic on one of the most-wanted fugitives in India, Kurup is a thriller no one would want to miss. Directed by Srinath Rajendran, it stars Dulquer Salmaan in the titular character, with Indrajith Sukumaran, Sobhita Dhulipala, Manoj Bajpayee and Tovino Thomas in undisclosed roles. The story of Kurup goes as such- he murders Chacko, uses his body to claim the insurance money and then, vanishes, ensuing a nationwide hunt for this fugitive.

The teaser for this movie was recently released by the makers which had Dulquer Salmaan in a never-before-seen look. The movie was originally slated to release on 28 May 2021 but it has been indefinitely postponed.

#2 Malik

For a long time, everyone’s been asking “When is Malik releasing?” Unfortunately, Fahadh Faasil fans might have to wait longer. This political crime drama directed by Mahesh Narayanan is one of the most anticipated Malayalam movies because of its theme and its cast, which includes Nimisha Sajayan, Joju George and Dileesh Pothan, apart from Faasil. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the film’s release has been postponed multiple times and a new release date hasn’t been announced yet. But the film’s producer Anto Joseph recently confirmed that Malik is going to release directly on an OTT platform.

#3 Cold Case

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s next big Malayalam project is Cold Case, which is being helmed by debutant Tanu Balak. It stars Prithviraj in the lead, along with Aditi Balan and Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli. The few images released from the filming of the movie show Prithviraj in a cop’s avatar. Anto Joseph who is also producing Cold Case has stated that this movie will also release directly on an OTT platform, with the rumours being that it will be Amazon Prime Video.

#4 Bheeshma Parvam

After The Priest which released on Amazon Prime Video earlier this year, Megastar Mammootty returns to the big screens with this gangster film. In it, he essays the role of a gangster in the 80s Kochi called Bheeshmavardhan. The film includes Soubin Shahir and Shine Tom Chacko in pivotal roles while it is being directed by Amal Neerad. It is said that Mammootty and Amal Neerad were originally supposed to collaborate for the sequel to the 2007 film Big B but it had to be put on hold. Instead, they came together for Bheeshma Parvam.

#5 Aadujeevitham

Another one of Prithviraj’s upcoming projects, Aadujeevitham is a survival story that true Malayalam movie fans shouldn’t miss. An adaptation of the Malayalam novel of the same name which was written by Benyamin, it tells the story of an immigrant worker in Saudi Arabia. The movie’s production faced intense struggles due to Covid-19 as the filming crew was stuck in Jordan. Helmed by Blessy, the movie stars Amala Paul opposite Prithviraj. The film’s soundtrack is being composed by AR Rahman. A release date hasn’t been announced by the makers yet but it seems that much like Prithviraj’s other projects, this movie might also release directly on OTT.

#6 Thuramukham

After the huge success of Moothon, Nivin Pauly’s next film is going to be Thuramukham, a historical drama about the protests by workers against the Chappa system in Kochi during the 1940s and 50s. The film stars Nivin Pauly in the lead, along with Poornima Indrajith, Indrajith Sukumaran and Nimisha Sajayan among other prominent names. It is based on a play written by director Gopan Chidambaran’s father.

The movie was scheduled to release in Indian theatres on 13 May 2021 but was postponed due to Covid-19. But it premiered at the International Film Festival Rotterdam where it impressed the masses. Hence, it’s one of the upcoming Malayalam movies to watch out for.

#7 Minnal Murali

Tovino Thomas is riding high after the success of Forensic (2020). His next venture, Minnal Murali is a superhero film that sees him essay the character. Though much hasn’t been revealed about this highly anticipated project, it is directed by Basil Joseph. The movie came under controversy when a church built on its set for filming was vandalised. The vandalism later drew widespread criticism from the Malayalam film industry as well as the Chief Minister of Kerala. But irrespective of that, the movie has created a lot of buzz before its release and has a lot of fans waiting to see it in the cinemas.

#8 Qalb

Many people in Kerala see Shane Nigam as the new rising star of the Malayalam film industry, especially after the success of his films Kumbalangi Nights and Ishq (2019). This film of his is likely to take him to newer heights of stardom and cement him as one of the best actors in the industry. Shot entirely in Alappuzha, this film also has Siddique and even Atif Aslam in it. It was originally supposed to release in May 2020 but was postponed. A new release date hasn’t been announced since.

#9 Salute

It has been a while since Malayalam movie fans have seen Dulquer Salmaan portray a cop in a film that they will witness in this one. Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, this action thriller will mark the Malayalam debut of Diana Penty while also starring Manoj K Jayan and Saniya Iyappan in pivotal roles. The teaser of the movie was released by Dulquer Salmaan in April, where he is seen stepping out of a police vehicle surrounded by a mob. While no release date has been announced yet for this thriller, the engaging teaser has everyone excited for it.

#10 Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea

Soon, the Malayalam film industry will have its own magnum opus, with the release of Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea. Arguably the most anticipated of all upcoming Malayalam movies, this epic period war drama stars Mohanlal as the titular Kunjali Marakkar IV, who had defended the Malabar Coast from the Portuguese invaders. With an ensemble cast including Arjun Sarja, Suniel Shetty, Manju Warrier and Keerthy Suresh, this film is slated to release in the theatres on 12 August 2021. But before that, it was sent to the National Film Awards jury where it won Best Feature Film, Best Special Effects and Best Costume. It is the most expensive Malayalam movie so far.