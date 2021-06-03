While every year, the Malayalam movies have pushed the notch slightly higher, the first half of 2021 has been a whole new ball game. Gone are the days of sidelining a movie because it caters to an unknown language audience, Malayalam films have set the ball rolling for pan India plots. With the advent of high-speed internet and OTT platforms, top movies in Malayalam have an international reach in 2021.

While the international reach can be credited to wider releases and better subtitling, the Malayalam movies have got a niche none other have. The Malayalam stories still contain their flavour of good & evil, human frailty, family relationships, punishment, crime, and hubris. Here are the filtered top 8 Malayalam movies to have released on OTT platforms in the first half of 2021.

#1 The Great Indian Kitchen

The Great Indian Kitchen takes an educational punch on the slavery of women. The film revolves around the story of every newly married woman who is forced to be a submissive wife. The film is raw while it shows everyday struggles, and attempts to fight the social stigma. A controversial film that it was, The Great Indian Kitchen was rejected by multiple streaming platforms as it apparently had a controversial take on the Sabarimala women entry issue. After its direct release on exclusive Malayalam streaming platform Neestream, Amazon Prime also bought the rights three months after its release.

Where to watch: Neestream & Amazon Prime Video

#2 Joji

Joji is a crime drama inspired by William Shakespeare’s play Macbeth. The story is set in the rural areas of Kerala with a dysfunctional wealthy family of three sons and a daughter. While Fahadh Faasil plays the title character, Baburaj, Shammi Thilakan and Unnimaya play pivotal roles in the film. Leading a dreadful life on implicit obedience, all of them live in harmony before a stroke engulfs this drama. The Indian movies Maqbool and Veeram are also based on similar lines.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

#3 Irul

Irul that translates to darkness stands true to its title and is a mystery crime thriller. The film unravels with a contemporary travel goal of setting off on a weekend without a phone. The plot comes to a standstill with the car breaking down in the middle of the journey. While the film is said to be based on a real-life serial killer, the film adds its dynamics to the actual facts and dynamics. The film was amongst the first to be shot within the Covid-19 restrictions.

Where to watch: Netflix

#4 Drishyam 2

Drishyam 2 is the sequel of the 2013 film Drishyam. This crime drama unravels with a convict on the run for killing his brother-in-law. A twist that kept the audience clasped to the plot is that the convict seeks shelter behind an under-construction police station. The entire film was shot in and around Thodupuzha, the same area Drshyam was shot. Core to its crime the convict sees a Georgekutty emerge from nowhere with a spade in hand. With the film receiving critical acclaim, the film rights were bought by Panorama Studios to be remade in Hindi. Truly, Drishyam 2 went beyond its predecessor and was one of the top Malayalam movies on OTT in 2021.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

#5 Operation Java

Operation Java is the first successful Malayalam film of 2021. This crime thriller was made in 2020, but the makers were adamant about releasing it only in the theatres. Being one of the first films to release in theatres post the first year of lockdown, the film was an instant hit. The film is based on real-life cases and revolves around an investigation undertaken by a cyber cell police station.

Where to watch: ZEE5 Premium

#6 Kala

Kala is centred around a headstrong character and stars Tovino Thomas and Sumesh Moor in the lead. The plot tells the story of an undereducated person. With the headstrong attitude of placing himself over the others, the lead character is depicted as putting himself in soup over and over again in the film. No doubt Shaji (Tovino Thomas) is portrayed as an aspirational character wanting to start his own business, but all fail to owe to the attitude he carries along. The film was an instant success with its release, and the film rights were bought by Aha to release a dubbed version in Telugu.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

#7 Aarkkariyam

Aakkariyam is a mystery comedy-drama set in the backdrop of the Covid-19 lockdown in 2020. The film revolves around a retired mathematics teacher living alone. The film depicts the plight and struggles that everyone goes through, and the effect of Covid-19 worsening it. The film saw the who is who of the industry supporting this film embedded with a moral to take home. The film received critical acclaim from fans and critics alike.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

#8 Nayattu

Nayattu is a political thriller with three civil police officers on the run. While the police chases are always clasping, the film adds a personal touch of what the officers go through in their personal lives. With an influx of situations going out of hands on both sides, the film narrates various encounters and the way the police are treated. With a social message to tell the film is a must-watch family binge.

Where to watch: Netflix