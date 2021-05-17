In recent years, the Malayalam film industry has given us quite a few thrilling movies that keep us hooked to our seats till the very last shot. One very impressive attribute of Malayalam movies is that they are usually very authentic and nothing unreal, yet, they manage to surprise people. And with the advent of OTT, these Malayalam movies, especially the thriller genre, have expanded their viewer base to the whole country. It is well known that Malayalam movies are the way to go if one wants to have a truly cinematic movie-watching experience.

Here are a few Malayalam thriller movies that are bound to have your nerves going when you watch them on your OTT platforms.

#1 Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum

Fahadh Faasil has done a lot of thriller movies of late, as you would learn through this list. But this is one of his best. In this thriller-drama, he plays a thief who is caught stealing a woman’s gold chain in a bus. Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, on its release, was widely appreciated by the audiences and also won a lot of awards, including 3 National Awards. Watch this Dileesh Pothan-directorial to have a thrilling, twist-filled ride.

Where to watch- Disney+ Hotstar

#2 Helen

If you want to watch a thriller where the protagonist’s life is in danger every second, try ‘Helen’. This 2019 Malayalam movie was helmed by debutant Mathukutty Xavier and starred Anna Ben in the titular role, as a part-time employee at a fast-food restaurant. Things start going awry when Helen doesn’t return home from her job one night. The movie’s plot and the cast’s performances hold the viewer hooked till the very end, so much so that it has inspired remakes in other Indian languages.

Where to watch- Amazon Prime Video

#3 Drishyam, Drishyam 2

One of the best Malayalam movies ever, the 2013 Mohanlal-starrer Drishyam became such a big hit that it was remade in various Indian languages, along with Chinese. The story follows a street-smart local businessman and his efforts to keep his family safe amidst a murder investigation. The twists and turns in this story are so unexpected that you can watch the movie repeatedly and still be shocked. A sequel titled Drishyam 2 released this year which was also well-received by the audiences.

Where to watch- Drishyam (Disney+ Hotstar), Drishyam 2 (Amazon Prime Video)

#4 Athiran

This psychological thriller is inspired from the Hollywood movie Stoneshearst Asylum. Fahadh Faasil portrays a psychiatrist who is inspecting an asylum in the woods. Sai Pallavi plays Nithya, a patient in the asylum and the movie primarily surrounds her life. This movie has gory, dark undertones that make it very scary for the viewers. But for those who enjoy this genre of movies, Athiran is a movie they mustn’t miss.

Where to watch- Disney+ Hotstar

#5 Forensic

The 2020 crime thriller Forensic is not for the faint-hearted. Not only does it have a gripping plot, the concept itself is very disturbing. But with a cast led by Tovino Thomas and Mamta Mohandas, Forensic entertains till the very last scene. The movie did extremely well at its theatrical release, despite theatres shutting down due to Covid-19, becoming the highest rated Malayalam movie of 2020. One of the best Malayalam thrillers in recent times, Forensic’s Telugu dubbed version is available to stream on the OTT platform Aha.

Where to watch- Netflix, Aha (Telugu)

#6 Ishq

Romantic thrillers are not common in the Malayalam film industry and this 2019 movie is one of them. Starring Shane Nigam and Ann Sheetal in the lead roles, Ishq is about a young couple whose date goes wrong when two strangers begin to torment them. Starting off as a typical love story, Ishq quickly turns into an edge-of-the-seat thriller that heavily tackles the issue of moral policing in India. This highly successful movie has remakes slated in Hindi and Telugu.

Where to watch- Amazon Prime Video

#7 Joji

The latest movie in the list, Joji is inspired from the famous Shakespeare play Macbeth. Set in a rural plantation in Kerala, this 2021 movie focusses on a dysfunctional family where Fahadh Faasil plays the youngest son Joji. Also starring Baburaj and Shammi Thilakan, Joji had a direct OTT release due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It is one of the best Malayalam movies in recent times (there haven’t been a lot though) and premiered on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on 7 April 2021.

Where to watch- Amazon Prime Video

#8 Memories

Directed by Jeethu Joseph of Drishyam fame, Memories is a crime thriller revolving around a drunkard cop who is assigned to investigate a series of mysterious killings. Prithviraj Sukumaran essays the lead role in this film, while Miya George and SP Sreekumar portray pivotal characters. If you are a fan of crime thrillers, especially those with revenge themes, watch this 2013 movie at the earliest.

Where to watch- Disney+ Hotstar

#9 Irul

Irul, which translates to ‘Darkness’ in English, is a crime thriller about a couple who take a no-cell-phones holiday where things go horribly wrong. Their car breaks down in a remote area and they have to take shelter at an eccentric man’s house. Fahadh Faasil aces the portrayal of the weird house owner while Soubin Shahir and Darshana Rajendran give convincing performances as the couple. One of the few Malayalam movies of 2021, it had a direct OTT release on Netflix.

Where to watch- Netflix

#10 Trance

Ending with one of the best Malayalam movies in recent times, Trance is a psychological thriller available on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. Tackling issues like drug abuse and commercialisation of spirituality, it maintains an undertone of darkness throughout the story. Anwar Rasheed returned to directing movies with this one after Ustad Hotel in 2012. Trance, even before its release, was much talked about and was especially lauded by the masses when it was released on OTT.

Where to watch- Amazon Prime Video