Of late, Malayalam movies have found a new favourite destination (especially, during the Covid-19 pandemic) – Amazon Prime Video. This streaming platform has plenty of Malayalam films for Mollywood fans around the country to watch.

With the pandemic striking the country, the Indian film industry was mostly shut, with all movies releasing on an OTT platform or being delayed. Movies like ‘C U Soon’ were made within the confines of the makers’ respective homes and released online to rave reactions.

In the year 2021, especially in the last month or so, quite a few Malayalam movies have released on Amazon Prime Video.

5 new Malayalam movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video

#1 Joji

The successful collaboration of Fahadh Faasil and Dileesh Pothan returns with this dark comedy. It is inspired by William Shakespeare’s Macbeth, with Faasil playing the titular character. The movie focuses on a family’s struggles in running a rubber plantation. It began streaming on Amazon Prime Video on 7 April 2021 and everyone’s been talking about it since.

Directed by: Dileesh Pothan

Starring: Fahadh Faasil, Baburaj, Basil Joseph, Shammi Thilakan

#2 The Great Indian Kitchen

If you are fond of inspirational movies, you might have watched this one already. As a societal film, it touches upon many stigmas existing in our country and gives a positive message for all women everywhere. The film earlier released on the Malayalam OTT platform NeeStream. Later, this Malayalam movie was picked up by Amazon Prime Video and made available to stream on 4 April 2021.

Directed by: Jeo Baby

Starring: Nimisha Sajayan, Suraj Venjaramoodu, T. Suresh Babu, Ajitha V.M.

#3 Drishyam 2

You must have watched and liked the 2013 thriller Drishyam. If not, then, you should watch it before you get onto this one. A direct sequel of Drishyam, this film takes up the story, 6 years after the events of the original. Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba Hassan, and Esther Anil reprise their roles from the original film. It was released directly on Amazon Prime Video on 18 February 2021. A film that will keep you hooked throughout.

Directed by: Jeethu Joseph

Starring: Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil

#4 Saajan Bakery Since 1962

Yet another story about a family’s business, Saajan Bakery Since 1962 is filled with plenty of sweetness. Bobin runs a bakery along with his sister Betsy and uncle Cherian at a small village in Kerala. The movie covers their struggles to recover the dwindling bakery business and their respective love lives. This sweet-hearted Malayam drama released on Amazon Prime Video on 4 March 2021.

Directed by: Arun Chandu

Starring: Aju Varghese, Lena, Ranjitha Menon, K. B. Ganesh Kumar

#5 The Priest

The latest of Malayalam movies on Amazon Prime Video, The Priest marks the return of Mammootty to the big screens after Shylock. He plays the titular priest who investigates a series of unresolved mysteries. This film is the first collaboration between Mammootty and Manju Warrier. The Priest released on Amazon Prime Video on 14 April 2021.

Directed by: Jofin T. Chacko

Starring: Mammootty, Manju Warrier, Nikhila Vimal, Baby Monica, Saniya Iyappan