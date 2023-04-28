India has a rich history of storytelling, and its film industry is known for producing some of the most memorable movies in world cinema. With the advent of OTT platforms, audiences can now access a vast library of Indian movies at their fingertips. Indian fiction movies, in particular, have garnered a massive following due to their compelling narratives and diverse characters. In this article, we will explore some of the top Indian fiction movies that are currently streaming on OTT platforms, and why they are a must-watch for any movie enthusiast.

Below is a list of some of the most entertaining Indian fiction movies on OTT platforms.

Brahmastra: Part One- Shiva

This is a 2022 Hindi- language fantasy action-adventure film under Dharma Productions starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt as the leading roles and artists like Nagarjuna Akkineni, Amitabh Bachchan, Shahrukh Khan and Mouni Roy playing pivotal parts. The plot follows Shiva, a DJ who falls in love with Isha and his quest to find the reason behind his strange connection with fire becomes stronger. Eventually, he learns the secrets of the Brahmastra and its relation with their parents.

IMDb rating: 5.5/10

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Minnal Murali

Minnal Murali is a 2021 Malayalam-language superhero drama directed by Basil Joseph. The story follows the life of Jaison, a young tailor who acquires a spectrum of superpowers after being struck by lightning and changes into a superhero. Jaison realizes that he wasn’t the only one with the same ability and unlike Jaison the other one brings out the evil with the newly acquired powers. The good vs evil side duel forms the rest of the story.

IMDb rating: 7.8/10

OTT platform: Netflix

Oke Oka Jeevitham

It is a well-made engaging and emotional movie with a fictional touch. Adi, Sreenu and Chaitu are three close friends who encounter a scientist who helps them time travel to the past to set the past right. The films eventually reveal whether they achieve what they intended to and what are the consequences they faced in this time travel.

IMDb rating: 7.8/10

OTT platform: SonyLIV

24

24 is an outstanding and brilliantly made Tamil-language science fiction action movie written and directed by Vikram Kumar. The film stars actor Surya in a triple role alongside Samantha and Nithya Menen. In the film, Sethuraman, a talented scientist invents a time-travelling watch, which leads to a conflict with his evil brother. Years later, the scientist’s son battles his uncle who is still in search of that watch.

IMDb rating: 7.8/10

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Maanaadu

This is a 2021 Tamil-language science fiction action thriller starring Silambarasan, SJ Suryah and Kalyani Priyadarshan. Abdul, an NRI who comes to Coimbatore for a friend’s wedding, gets stuck in a time loop. He has to stop a political rally from taking place in order to save the state’s CM and prevent religious violence.

IMDb rating: 8.3/10

OTT platforms: SonyLIV, Amazon Prime Video

Let us know which one of these Indian fiction movies you are watching first on OTT this weekend. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more movie recommendations.