Exploring the realm of Telugu gangster movies unveils a captivating world of crime and power struggles. From intense action sequences to gripping narratives, these films have enthralled audiences with their portrayal of underworld dynamics, complex characters, and the clash between law and disorder. From iconic performances to unforgettable dialogues, this article delves into the evolution and impact of Telugu gangster movies, showcasing their enduring appeal and influence.

Here are the top Telugu gangster movies that made us go crazy for this genre.

KGF

KGF is a Kannada-language action film directed by Prashanth Neel. The movie features Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, and an ensemble cast. It follows Rocky, a young man driven by the desire to fulfil his mother’s wish for power and wealth. His journey leads him to Mumbai, where he becomes entangled with the dangerous gold mafia.

Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Billa

Billa is an action thriller directed by Meher Ramesh. Prabhas stars in a double role with Krishnam Raju, Anushka Shetty, Namitha, Rahman, and Kelly Dorjee. It’s a remake of the 1978 Hindi film “Don.” The plot follows ACP Krishnamoorthy’s pursuit of underworld don Billa, leading to Billa’s accidental death. Ranga, a look-alike, is enlisted by the ACP to infiltrate Billa’s gang, leading to discoveries, romance with Maya, and the exposure of the ACP’s murderer.

Where To Watch: Zee5

Businessman

Businessman, an action crime movie written and directed by Puri Jagannadh, boasts an ensemble cast including Mahesh Babu, Kajal Aggarwal, Prakash Raj, and others. The plot revolves around Vijay Surya, who comes to Mumbai from Andhra Pradesh to gain control over the city. Driven by his resentment towards the corrupt system, he encounters both aggressive adversaries and the very police he once revered.

Where To Watch: Zee5

Pokiri

Pokiri is an action thriller penned and directed by Puri Jagannadh. The cast includes Mahesh Babu, Ileana D’Cruz, Prakash Raj, and others. The story follows a local tough guy whose violent tendencies lead to conflict with his girlfriend, a corrupt police officer, and a notorious crime lord, drawing unwanted attention to his life.

Where To Watch: Disney Plus Hotstar

Also read: Enter a world of secrets and conspiracies with these top Indian spy thriller web series on OTT

Paisa Vasool

Paisa Vasool is an action comedy film featuring Nandamuri Balakrishna, Shriya Saran, Musskan Sethi, and Vikramjeet Virk. The plot involves an intelligence officer enlisting a local gangster’s help in nabbing a mafia boss. Amidst the mission, the tough guy becomes smitten with a girl on a quest to find her sister.

Where To Watch: Disney Plus Hotstar

Shiva

Shiva is an action movie scripted and directed by Ram Gopal Varma, featuring Nagarjuna, Amala, and Raghuvaran. The plot centres around Shiva, a new student at VAC College, who is compelled to confront both the students’ union president and a gangster faction that has escalated violence within the college premises.

Where To Watch: Disney Plus Hotstar

Baasha

Baashha is a gangster action flick written and directed by Suresh Krissna. Rajinikanth, Nagma, and Raghuvaran lead the cast, with others in supporting roles. The story follows an auto-driver with a hidden history of violence that he keeps from his family, despite his seemingly modest demeanour.

Where To Watch: YouTube

Let us know which one of these Telugu gangster movies is your favourite. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more movie recommendations.