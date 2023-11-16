Are you bored or just looking for something to kill your time? If fashion, Bollywood, and drama are your thing, check out these reality TV shows that will keep you glued to your screens. From emotion to cliffhangers, they have it all. Dive into the captivating world of reality television, where everyday people face extraordinary challenges, showcase their talents, and navigate the unpredictable twists of unscripted drama. Whether you’re a fan of heartwarming moments, fierce competition, or jaw-dropping surprises, these top reality TV shows on OTT promise to deliver endless entertainment.

Here are the top reality TV shows on OTT.

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives

This reality TV drama released in 2020 features the wives of popular Bollywood stars – Sanjay Kapoor, Chunky Panday, Sohail Khan and Sameer Soni. Their wives, Maheep, Bhavna, Seema and Neelam are fashion designers, jewellery designers and actors who have been best friends for the past two decades. Living the luxurious, sophisticated Bollywood life surrounding themselves with glitz, glamour and drama, they also give us an insight as to how being a ‘star’ is not always what it seems to be. The show also features some special cameos of Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday and others.

OTT platform: Netflix

The Kardashians

The world-famous Kardashians are back with their shenanigans after ending the Keeping Up with the Kardashians series on Netflix. The new edition features all five Kardashian-Jenner siblings along with their momager Kris Jenner, giving us a sneak peek into their lavish and fancy lives in California. The sisters go about handling their multi-million business empires while navigating family and personal relationships. The show manages to capture the sibling fights, disputes, breakups and disagreements with each other, and how they overcome it all, together.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Indian Matchmaking

The show features popular Indian Matchmaker Sima Taparia from Mumbai who plays Cupid all over the world by matching people according to their requirements. Released in 2021, this show has three seasons where you can see how individuals go about the process of finding their life partner. Filled with lots of emotion, drama, and modern reality, the show is guaranteed to keep you entertained for the weekend.

OTT platform: Netflix

Harry and Meghan

Who doesn’t love a good royal drama? In this docu-style TV series, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, talk about the life-changing events which led them to step down from their royal duties. They also talk about their personal lives before and after their marriage, their current relationship with other royal members and what this new life away from the UK means to them. Particularly filled with emotion and drama, this show makes it to the top 5 reality TV.

OTT platform: Netflix

Koffee with Karan

The much-loved and awaited Koffee with Karan is back with season 8, featuring prominent celebrities from B-town. three episodes in, the show featured Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in the opening episode, followed by the Deol Brothers and new besties Sara and Ananya. Some of the other guests like Alia Bhatt, Kajol, and Rohit Shetty are set to grace the Koffee couch. In short – Emotion, Drama, Gossip and tea? You have it all, and more.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Let us know which one of these top reality TV shows on OTT is your favourite. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more binge-worthy recommendations.