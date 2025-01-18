Clear your schedule and grab your snacks because a new lineup of OTT releases this week is here to take over your screen time! From thrilling espionage to heartfelt teen drama, these fresh releases promise late-night binge sessions you won’t regret. Whether you’re a fan of documentaries, action-packed series, or fantasy adventures, there’s something for everyone. Here are the top 5 releases you need to hit play on right now.

1. The Roshans

This riveting documentary delves into the illustrious journey of Bollywood’s iconic Roshan family. From musician Roshan Lal Nagrath to Hrithik Roshan, follow their triumphs, struggles, and the legacy that shaped Indian cinema. A must-watch for Bollywood enthusiasts! Streaming on: Netflix

2. Back In Action

If high-stakes espionage is your jam, this one’s for you. Former CIA spies Emily and Matt are thrust back into the world of danger and deception after their secret identities are exposed. Packed with twists, action, and suspense, this thriller is your perfect weekend binge. Streaming on: Netflix

3. XO, Kitty Season 2

Teen matchmaker Kitty Song Covey returns to the Korean Independent School of Seoul, but this time, it’s all about her solo journey. As she navigates independence, casual dating, and mysteries from her late mother’s past, expect swoon-worthy drama and heartfelt moments.

Fans of K-dramas and To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before will find themselves hooked on this charming spin-off.

Streaming on: Netflix

4. Paatal Lok Season 2

The dark underbelly of Paatal Lok is back, and it’s more gripping than ever. Inspector Hathi Ram Chaudhary confronts a tangled web of corruption, justice, and moral dilemmas. With intense storytelling and unforgettable characters, this thriller will leave you on the edge of your seat.

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

5. Power Of Paanch

Fantasy and mystery collide in this enthralling series. Bela’s trip to Dehradun takes an unexpected turn as she unravels family secrets and discovers a mystical world. With friends who wield elemental powers—wind, fire, and water—this adventure is as captivating as it is unpredictable.

Streaming on: JioCinema

With a lineup this exciting, your week is about to get a whole lot more entertaining. Whether you’re into action, drama, or fantasy, these new OTT releases this week promise to keep you glued to your screens till the wee hours of the morning.

