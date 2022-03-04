Women across the world continue to shatter the glass ceiling. And its sound is reverberating through this list of must-watch movies directed by these women. The film industry has no dearth of women behind the screen working on blockbuster movies. But it should not be brushed under the carpet, that there are still some who believe women are only meant for glamour in the industry. These women and their movies will prove them wrong and inspire budding filmmakers.

Here are the top 10 must-watch movies directed by women.

#1 Promising Young Woman by Emerald Fennell

The movie is as promising as the trailer is. It is a phenomenal film everyone must watch. It is about a young woman, played by the very talented Carey Mulligan, who sets out to avenge her best friend’s death. Trigger Warning! Her best friend had committed suicide as she was raped. Emerald Fennell adds a lot of sass to this revenge drama which calls for a larger audience base.

#2 Nomadland by Chloe Zhao

This Western drama created a lot of Oscar buzz. It would be an understatement to say that this is one of the most riveting and moving narratives in recent times. This movie is a poignant adaptation of a book with the same name. This movie is about a woman who has lost everything during the Great Recession and is struggling to come to terms with it. Chloe Zhao outdid herself in what seemed like a lackluster for the Hollywood film industry.

#3 Soorarai Pottru by Sudha Kongara

This sure is an inspiring movie that brilliantly encapsulates the real-life events of Gopinath, founder of Simplify Deccan. But it received further acclaim for its beautiful characterization of the female lead, excellently portrayed by Aparna Balamurali. Sudha Kongara put herself on the map and became a household name with this movie.

#4 Raazi by Meghana Gulzar

Raazi is a moving story based on the true events chronicled in the book named, Calling Sehmat. Alia Bhatt proved herself as an actress and the credit is also owed to the director Meghna Gulzar. The movie will surely keep you on the edge of your seat and move you to tears.

#5 English Vinglish by Gauri Shinde

Sridevi made a comeback with this beautiful, slice of a life film. Gauri Shinde left no stone unturned in making the most of her acting capabilities and played brilliantly with the waves of emotions in a mother’s life. This International Woman’s Day, pay a revisit to this well-deserving movie.

#6 Ala Modalaindi by Nandini Reddy

This heartwarming romantic comedy directed by Nandini Reddy worked like a breath of fresh air in Tollywood at the time. This layered film deals with relatable feelings and makes us feel at home. This movie proved that women were never meant to just be in front of the camera, in the Telugu film industry.

#7 Sillu Karrupatti by Haleetha Shameem

This anthology is a magical ride directed by Haleetha Shameem. Four stories, as though taken from lives around us, are presented to us on screen. This is a beautiful movie that one should not dare to miss. It deals with love in different stages of life and under different circumstances. It ends on a very wise note that love is for one and all.

#8 Bangalore Days by Anjali Menon

No words can do justice to this coming-of-age romantic comedy. Anjali Menon subtly adds Bangalore as a metaphorical character, making everyone want to move there. The star cast is a bonus to keep us engaged throughout the film.

#9 Vikram Vedha by Gayatri & Pushkar

This married duo excels in directing this intense thriller. Gayatri does a wonderful job in writing about two male leads in a face-off. The two male leads are enough to woo the audience to watch the movie multiple times.

#10 Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara by Zoya Akhtar

Zoya Akhtar made everyone add the adventure sports the three leads do in this movie, to their bucket list. This movie is made for repeated viewings and each time proves to be a special one.

Comment below and let us know your favourite movies directed by these women.