The month of June brings with it the soothing monsoon winds. The chilly winds calm down the scorching heat of summer. Trinkets of monsoon water evaporate by the heat from the sun-stricken grounds. Making it perfect weather, to take a break, and enjoy the beauty of the wondrous nature. Electricity cutting off acts as an elixir to the innocence of youth. Vizag’s coastal gift has been a boon to its residents. Every day, the beautiful streets tell a different story. People of Vizag connect and adapt to its natural environment, with the blue beaches, the high hills, the exotic forests, and the smart city planning. The Covid-19 pandemic has, although, restrained us to our premises. And there are certain things that we’d have loved doing this monsoon in this beautiful city of Vizag.

The beauty of the monsoon, henceforth, can be enjoyed, while sipping tea, and staring at the beautiful view created by the natural forces. The scenic beauty can be savoured through our windows, balconies, terrace while enjoying the soothing music compositions about the rain. The residents of Vizag have always been energetic, enjoying every season to its fullest. Here are some of the few things that people of Vizag might miss during this pandemic in the monsoon season.

#1 Enjoying The Long Drives Along The Beach Road

Trinkets of new rain falling on our bare faces, calming the inner turmoil, as the vehicle drives through the beautiful coastal roads. With the beach on one side, the hills on the other, as the beautiful formation of rain-bearing clouds strike drenching the roads. The streets of Vizag become the perfect place for a long drive. Even a person not native to Vizag longs for the long drive on the road stretching along the coastal beaches of Vizag.

#2 Walking On A Cloudy Beach

Walking on the pavement built across the long stretching coastline is a blissful experience. It’s even better when you walk barefoot on the wet sand. Whenever the monsoon clouds close in, it naturally attracts people to the beach. The cold winds blowing in with the waves of the sea touches our body and takes away all the stress with itself. Not only the people who reside near the beaches but also people from far away come to enjoy the pleasant weather at the Vizag beach. Taking a soothing walk, while enjoying the crazy flavours of the street food, has been an important characteristic feature.

#3 Visiting Araku Valley In The Monsoon

The scenic beauty of the Valley manifolds as the heavenly clouds descend down the hills, pouring in the showers of blessing. Visiting the valley is quite a common sport, people of Vizag never shirk from hiking or exploring the exotic valley. Both the residents as well as the tourists will highly miss visiting the beautiful Araku Valley, situated at the heart of Andhra Pradesh, Vizag this monsoon.

#4 Visiting Dolphin’s Nose In The Rain

The famous tourist attraction, Dolphin’s Nose, presents an unmatched scene during the monsoon. The beauty of nature’s own creation escalates with the rain. The hill, at the beach, resembling a dolphin’s nose is a permanent feature at Vizag’s coastline. Situated at about a 15 minutes drive from Yarada Beach. Visiting the Dolphin’s Nose during the monsoon season is a favourite memory for all the residents of Vizag.

#5 Visiting The Yarada Beach

Yarada Beach, a beach situated at the hills, has its own oceanic beauty. While enjoying a nice ride in the rain through the beautiful roads across the naval base, the town and the dense jungles. Enjoying the beauty of the city lights from the hills above, making memories of a lifetime, whether alone or with friends. The striking beauty of the beach during the monsoons is a reminder of the blessed beauty of nature.