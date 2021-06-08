The ongoing Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into more parts of the central Arabian Sea, and some parts of Andhra Pradesh. Indian Meteorological Department predicts thunderstorms and lightning in isolated areas of North and South Coastal Andhra Pradesh. According to the weather update, Visakhapatnam is all set to welcome the monsoon season. Providing a sigh of relief, on Tuesday, the city turned cloudy with breezy winds prevailing in some parts.

According to the IMD report, the low-pressure areas are likely to form over the North Bay of Bengal and the neighborhood around 11 June. Southwesterly winds over the Arabian Sea are also likely to strengthen from June 10. Under its Influence, Southwest Monsoon is likely to advance into the remaining parts of Maharashtra(including Mumbai), Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh by June 11.

As per the weather update, Southwest monsoons are likely to enter Visakhapatnam by June 11. Under the influence of low pressure, isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is to be received at parts of Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, south Gujarat Region, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Yanam, Telangana from June 11-13″, said IMD Amaravathi Director S Stella. With strong winds speed reaching 40 to 50 Kmph gusting to 60 Kmph likely along and off Andhra Pradesh coast, fishermen of Andhra Coast are advised not to venture into the sea for fishing from June 10-11.

Sources say that southwest monsoons this year are said to be normal. However, the monsoon showers to hit Vizag soon are to give relief for the citizens from scorching heat conditions prevailing. It may be recalled that Andhra Pradesh received a record rainfall during the southwest monsoon in 2020, the highest in the last 32 years. As against an average rainfall of 51.4 cm, the state received a cumulative rainfall of 73.8 cm during the period. The monsoon in 2019 and 2020 rank as the second and third wettest seasons since 1990 and marked the first time back-to-back rainy seasons had this large of a rainfall surplus since the 1950s.