Everyone goes through this phase. Animations are turned a blind eye when everything else takes priority, and sooner or later it’s only the realization that brings one back to their surreal alma mater. While it’s never too early, similarly it’s never too late to watch animations. Animations are the genesis of all experimentations. It’s worth taking note that the concept of sequels was incorporated only after sequel animation series were most sought after. It’s always so curious to know how we as kids were swept away into the stories and tales that we almost inhibited a character. Silly indeed, some revered them as role models too. By the way, did you ever stop watching animations? There was a never better time than now to get back. Watch these 6 latest award-winning animated movies to relive your good old days.

List of 6 latest award-winning animated movies:

#1 Raya and The Last Dragon

On top of our list of the latest animated movies is ‘Raya and The Last Dragon’. The film is a 2021 American animated fantasy action entertainer. The plot is set in the lands of Kumandra where the dragons lived together. This film unravels with the prosperous Kumandra being ravaged by the Drunn, and evil spirits that petrify the people and the dragons of the land. The film witnessed an Asian American cast with the voices of Kelly Marie Tran as Raya and Awkwafina as the dragon. The film released directly on the OTT platform owing to the negative impact of Covid-19.

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

#2 Klaus

Klaus is Sergio Pablo’s directional debut and a 2019 Spanish animated Christmas film. The film is an alternate origin to the story of Santa Claus. This animated film promises no takes from on the Saint Nicholas of Myra and sets the plot in a 19thcentury setting. The film was nominated for the 92ndAcademy Awards for Best Animated Feature making it the first animated film from Netflix to be nominated for Academy Awards.

Where to watch: Netflix

#3 The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Welcome to an American computer-animated science-fiction comedy film. The story is about Katie Mitchell, an aspiring filmmaker, and her dad Kick, who just want to find a reason to fight. The movie The Mitchells vs. The Machines released on 10 January 2020, and it took more than a year for its OTT release. If it has been a while since you watched a movie with your kids, this is one you should not miss. This is one of the OTT releases this weekend that you can watch with the entire family.

Where to watch: Netflix

#4 Onward

What happens when Pixar Animation Studios and Walt Disney Pictures come together? Onward is an American animated urban fantasy adventure film. The film revolves around two elf brothers who set out on a quest to find an artifact. Animations that they are this anti-craft are said to bring back their dead father. Since its release in February 2021, the film had its short stint at the theatres and was digitally released later. The film premiered at the 70thBerlin International Film festival on its world premiere.

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

#5 The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run is the first film in the franchise to be fully animated in stylized CGI rather than traditional 2D animation. This high adrenaline rush animation creation is an American live-action animated adventure comedy film based on the animated television series SpongeBob SquarePants. Following its theatrical release in 2014 & 2015, Sponge on the Run is the third theatrical film based on the series. Loyal viewers held their stomachs all throughout while watching the film, watch it if you want that experience.

Where to watch: Netflix

#6 Soul

Animated fantasy comedy-drama, Soul has been in development since 2016 with Peter Docter working on the origins of human personalities. The film delves into the concept of determinism in length and breadth. Keeping it apt for all age groups, the plot revolves around a middle school music teacher who seeks his reunite his soul and body which were separated accidentally. Of the many first, Soul is the first Pixar film to feature an American-African protagonist. The film was a witness to many accolades and recognitions. Off the many, the Soul was nominated in three categories at the 93rdAcademy Awards and won the Best Animated Feature and Best Original Score.

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar