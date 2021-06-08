In view of rising Covid-19 cases being reported among children in Maharashtra, New Delhi, and other states, the Vizag district hospitals are gearing up and taking precautionary measures to tackle virus infection among the children. Even before we hear about the arrival of the third wave, there have been cases reported among children in a few states. In a recent meeting with the district officials, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the Health Department to collect and analyze data on infection and severity seen among children. Now, taking precautionary measures to tackle the anticipated third wave of the pandemic which is likely to affect more children, District Medical and Health Officials of Vizag are making arrangements to ensure sufficient beds at King George Hospital (KGH).

According to few sources, the first wave of Covid-19 had impacted around 36 children. In the second wave of the pandemic, around 38 children were affected in April and May in KGH. Currently, 6-8 children are being treated at the CSR block in King George Hospital. Sources say, in the last two months around 126 children below 5 years and 1345 children between 6-18 years are said to have tested positive and treated at private Hospitals and in-home isolation. It may be recalled that in the recent past, a nine-day-old baby survived from Covid-19 in a private hospital in Vizag after 21 days of treatment. The baby admitted to the NICU-Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, was on mechanical ventilation with high-pressure settings. Given IV Remedesivir for five days. With expert treatment and round-the-clock monitoring of the team of doctors and staff, the baby survived.

According to the doctors, children affected with Covid are showing symptoms such as fever, vomitings, diarrhea, and cough. With mild symptoms, 90 percent of the children affected due to Covid-19 are able to recover soon. While we witness the end of the second wave, experts suggest an estimated gap of 2-3 months for the third wave to enter. Parents are told to be alert and have an eye on their child’s health condition.

With the second wave of the pandemic witnessing a decline in cases, health officials in the Visakhapatnam district are making plans to get masks, ventilators, and oxygen setups suitable for children. With the need for at least 5000 beds for children, currently, there are only 2000 beds available for children in government and private hospitals in the district. “So far, there are no such serious Covid cases reported among the children. However, we are preparing to tackle covid cases among children in the third wave in Vizag. With around 500 beds at CSR block, it is planned to allocate 260 beds for children depending on the emergency situation”, said Dr. D Rama Ganesh, professor at Paediatric Department, King George Hospital. Dr. Rama Ganesh said that they have been currently treating children affected with covid-19 at the CSR block. Temporarily, the available oxygen masks and ventilator pipes are altered to fit the children.