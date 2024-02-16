As the sun graces the coastal city of Visakhapatnam, residents can expect a week of clear skies and dry conditions. Reports from The Meteorological Centre, Amaravati say that dry weather in Visakhapatnam is expected throughout the week, from 16 February to 22 February 2024. Additionally, the forecast reports that shallow fog is also likely to form at isolated places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh over the next two days. While shallow fog is not as disruptive as dense fog, it’s essential to exercise caution during these conditions. Be wary of the following:

Reduced visibility: Shallow fog can obscure objects close to the ground; affecting drivers and pedestrians. Drive carefully in this weather and use low-beam headlights.

Moist surfaces: The fog’s moisture can settle on roads, making them slippery. Be mindful of slippery patches; especially during morning commutes.

Flight delays: Airports in the region may experience minor delays due to reduced visibility. Passengers are advised to check with airlines for any schedule changes.

Visakhapatnam residents can expect the weather through the rest of the week to remain rain-free. While residents can enjoy clear skies, using the opportunity to step out and get some sunshine, one must still stay careful.

Local Tips for the Dry Spell

Stay hydrated: Even though it’s not scorching hot, hydration is essential. Carry a water bottle wherever you go.

Even though it’s not scorching hot, hydration is essential. Carry a water bottle wherever you go. Sun protection: Don’t forget your sunscreen and sunglasses. The sun can be deceiving; especially during pleasant weather.

Residents should take extra measures to remain during the dry weather in Visakhapatnam. Remember to stay safe and take the necessary precautions during this dry spell!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more news updates.