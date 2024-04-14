Three mandals in the Visakhapatnam district are likely to experience heatwave conditions on 14 April 2024. According to a press note issued by Ronanki Kurmanath, Managing Director (MD) of Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA), the three mandals are Bheemunipatnam, Gajuwaka and Visakhapatnam Urban.

The APSDMA has predicted severe heatwave conditions in 18 mandals and heatwave conditions in 151 mandals in the State of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday.

The breakup of mandals which will experience severe heatwaves are: Parvatipuram (7), Srikakulam (8), and Vizianagaram (3).

Heatwave: Srikakulam (16), Vizianagaram (23), Parvatipuram Manyam (6), Alluri (11), Visakhapatnam (3), Anakapalle (16), Kakinada (13), Konaseema (10), East Godavari (19), West Godavari (5), Eluru (12), Krishna (4), NTR (5), Guntur (6) and Palnadu (2).

On Saturday, a maximum temperature of 41.6 degrees Celsius was recorded at Kovilam village in the Srikakulam district. Similarly, a maximum temperature hovering around 40 degrees Celsius was recorded in Devarapalli (Anakapalle district), Tummikapalli (Vizianagaram district), Nandavaram (Nandyal district) and Ayinavalli (Konaseema district).

As many as 43 mandals in the State experienced heatwave conditions on 13 March, Saturday.

Due to the heatwave, the APSDMA has advised the people of Visakhapatnam to stay indoors during the period between 11:00 am to 4:00 pm. Pregnant and lactating women and aged individuals should take the necessary precautions, says the press note, further advising the public to avoid dehydration by taking liquids like lemon water, buttermilk, and coconut water.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu.