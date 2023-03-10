Lights, camera, action! The world of cinema never sleeps, and neither do we. Get your popcorn ready, folks! It’s time to journey through the most exciting and latest Korean movies of 2023 available on Netflix. The Korean film industry is bringing the heat from magical adventures to heart-pumping mysteries this year.

Here are the latest Korean movies on Netflix that you won’t want to miss!

#1 Hunt

Join two agents from the National Security Agency of South Korea as they race to uncover a North Korean spy embedded in their agency. With heart-pumping suspense and a gripping storyline, “Hunt” is a must-watch for anyone looking for an adrenaline-fueled cinematic experience.

#2 Return to Seoul

This captivating film takes you on a journey of a young woman’s return to her homeland to reconnect with her long-lost father. With themes of family, love, and forgiveness, returning to Seoul is an emotional rollercoaster that will leave you feeling inspired and moved.

# 3 The Night Owl

The Night Owl is a perfect choice for horror thriller lovers. Join a group of survivors navigating an abandoned forest, fighting for their lives against terrifying creatures.

#4 Gangnam Zombie

This is a zombie comedy that brings a new meaning to the phrase “living it up in Gangnam style”. Join the wealthy residents of Gangnam district as they fight for their lives against a zombie outbreak in this hilarious and thrilling movie.

#5 The Point Men

The Point Men is an action-thriller with you on the edge of your seat. Follow a group of mercenaries attempting to take down a terrorist organization in this heart-pumping and explosive movie.

#6 Unlocked

Unlocked is a thrilling film depicting a woman whose cell phone is hacked by a serial killer. With riveting action sequences and an engaging storyline, unlocked is a must-watch for thriller enthusiasts.

#7 Jung_E

Jung_E takes us on a thrilling adventure to an uninhabitable Earth in the 22nd century. With intense action, a gripping storyline, and themes of technology and paranoia, it’s sure to please thriller fans.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more OTT updates.