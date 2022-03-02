Fancy interiors, flamboyant flooring, and flashy chandeliers are much appreciated for a lavish banquet. But to break the monotony, Vizag has a bunch of fun theme-based restaurants for the whole family to dine out. There are 3 important Fs in our life – Family, Food, and Fun. A dine-out with your family in these theme-based restaurants in Vizag this weekend checks all the boxes.

These kinds of restaurants are especially exciting for the kids to play around and for the youth to flood their Instagram with. If you are looking for something new to check out, these are a must-visit.

Here is a list of theme-based restaurants for a fun dine-out in Vizag.

Gismat Arabic Restaurant

You are under arrest until you have had a hearty meal here. The Arabic cuisine here does not want to make us leave the jail theme restaurant even though we are free to go. It is situated in Lawson’s Bay Colony.

Shian Train Resto

The train here says ‘Chew’ instead of ‘Choo’. A restaurant where food is served by a toy train is located on the 3rd floor at the Chitralaya Mall in Jagadamba Junction. Although the food is below average, it is a place where kids can have fun looking at the innovative way of service.

Platform 65 Train Restaurant

Similar, to Shian Train Resto, a track runs along the center of each table where a toy train arrives at your platform with hot food. It is a multicuisine restaurant and takeaways are also available. It is located opposite Governor Bungalow, in Waltair Uplands.

Bhook Bungalow

The robot takeover is not far away. This restaurant has robots serving food as waiters. The robot also greets the customer and announces their order out loud to double-check. The robot is sensor-based and controlled by the command to serve the right order to the right table. They plan to import another robot from Japan this year. It is located in Rama talkies.

Zamindari Restaurant

Good food is one part of the Zamindari system that we do not want to be abolished. The restaurant had a grand opening on 23 February 2022. This is set in a bungalow with interiors that transport us to the age of Zamindaris. It is popular for its royal south cuisine. It is located in Maharani Peta.

Check out these restaurants and comment below your favourites!