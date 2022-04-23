Plastic disposal has been an environmental issue probably since the day it was invented. It is a common sight for us to see cows chewing away plastic covers and littered streets with landfills. There are times when we walk away from this ever-growing issue like it is none of our business. That is not the case with this ex-teacher from Vizag. Identifying a business opportunity between discarding plastic and wrongful dumping, Appala Reddy Yendreddi from Vizag founded the India Youth For Society (IYFS), with an aim to make Vizag plastic-free.

He quit his job as an English language teacher in 2016 and ventured into this then startup with zeal and confidence of changing the waste disposal system of Vizag. Holding a Masters’s Degree in Social Work, he has represented his projects in many international seminars. He has also been awarded the LEAD India Fellowship in 2018, and the Eco Peace Leadership Fellowship, South Korea in 2019 for his efforts in plastic pollution control.

Yendreddi started the IYFS community, to collect plastic waste along with household waste which could litter and harm the environment from various points in the city and recycle the same for a better purpose. Recycling items unfit for reuse for the last 6 years, the entrepreneur believes this is the only way to control plastic pollution. With the help of 35 volunteers and 6 fulltime employees, this group of people have employed entrepreneurial business skills in solving an environmental issue.

Implementing change from grassroots levels, Yendreddi organises several plastic pollution control campaigns, conducts awareness programs every Saturday, and also provides training on waste segregation here in Vizag. “It is assumed that 5 tonnes of plastic go through the drains into the ocean in Vizag. Therefore, it is important to teach people that this waste can be recycled and used for a better purpose,” he said in a conversation with Yo! Vizag.

The environmental enthusiast, who took up the task of keeping Vizag pollution-free, wants to end the littering in streets, water bodies and the ocean with his project. Also attempting to protect marine life, he urges the people of Vizag to join him in eradicating single-use plastic, and practice waste segregation. “Plastic takes hundreds of years to decompose, the quicker solution is to only recycle plastic. This way we can stop the cows from consuming plastic in the garbage bins, stop the fish from dying due to plastic choke, and also better human health with a cleaner city,” he said.

Let us join hands with this community to build a safe and secure environment. It is our civic duty segregate waste and to choose alternatives for single use plastic in our daily lives. It takes one step at a time to bring about this lifestyle change, but the benefit is worth for many generations to come.

If you wish to do your part in making Vizag plastic free, register yourself for a door to door pick up via WhatsApp on 9703489797 or email [email protected]