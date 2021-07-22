Advocates Association for Social Responsibility And Awareness (AASRAA) is a non-governmental organisation in Vizag and other cities of the country, established by a group of advocates from all over India. The organisation aims to spread awareness on Consumer Rights & Welfare, and provide primary support, and a platform, to civil society.

Available 24×7, at 18008899895, AASRAA is currently operational in Visakhapatnam. In a conversation with Yo! Vizag, AASRAA’s Andhra Pradesh State President, Mohammad Iqbal, explains the intent and purpose of the organisation.

“The main purpose of this NGO is to educate the general public so that every individual is aware of consumer rights. Since its inception, the group has conducted many awareness programmes, and campaigns, to explain the nuances of the Consumer Protection Act. Thereby, educating the general public of their legal rights and the feasibility of initiating legal action against erring entities. It is generally the ignorant, the illiterate, the poor, or the helpless consumer who hesitates to question, and who invariably get cheated even by corporations. It is this group of consumers who refrain from approaching advocates, as they cannot afford the fees, or those who do not know whom to approach and legally demand their due, that AASRAA is keen on helping. We also want to prepare every consumer as an independent soldier to fight his/her own problem. The Consumer Protection Act of 2019 allows a consumer to file, and present, his/her own case without the support of any other Advocate. So, keeping in view of the aforesaid Act, we are committed to train all the consumers.”

AASRAA started in the year 2012 and is registered under NITI Aayog, approved under Section 80G of the Income Tax Act 1961, and is a Member of Quality Council Of India. AASRAA has its registered office in New Delhi and a corporate office in Hyderabad. It’s currently spread across 9 states in India. In South India, AASRAA is operational in Hyderabad, Secunderabad, Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, Vijayawada, Nellore and Berhampur.

More about AASRAA

AASRAA in its objective of creating awareness to the general public about Consumer Rights conducts various awareness events and expos. The organisation helps solve consumer disputes or provides redressal through appropriate mediums. It also identifies ignorant, illiterate and helpless consumers and files consumer complaints on behalf of them. AASRAA also supports a consumer by referring to a lawyer and helps seek legal aid completely free of cost.

AASRAA has a rich track record in this noble endeavour. The organisation has conducted over 2000+ awareness camps, filed 275+ cases in courts and solved 10,000+ cases solved through mediation. Currently, the organisation aims to launch Legal Awareness Mobile Vans in major cities across India.

AASRAA Information Desk

Website: https://aasraa.in/

Phone: +91-9848337841

Email id: [email protected]

Address: Rama Talkies Rd, Opp. Chaitanya College, Srinagar, Visakhapatnam-530016.