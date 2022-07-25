The penultimate weekend of July has just gone by and much like every other weekend, the last three days had us glued to screens courtesy of some much-awaited content in theatres and on OTT platforms. From catching Dhanush’s swag Hollywood style to checking what Naga Chaitanya had in store with Thank You, Mirchi RJ Indu was at her usual self over the weekend and here are her reviews of the movie releases from last week.

Read on for spoiler-free reviews of The Gray Man and other movie releases last week.

#1 The Gray Man

Cast: Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Dhanush, Ana de Armas

Directors: Joe and Anthony Russo

A lavish-looking film that thrives heavily on breathtaking locations, splendid sets, and plenty of action, The Gray Man came as an eagerly awaited release last Friday. The story has a CIA hitman and an agency assassin locking horns, as the former looks to expose a conspiracy that could disrupt lines. With two of Hollywood’s finest superstars, Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, as the leads, and the Russo Brothers at the helm, rest assured of some spectacular action sequences. Dhanush makes an impression too, especially with his acting skills, albeit in brief screentime. The remaining cast delivers a punch with their respective performances, making this a watchable affair. However, The Gray Man ends up as yet another case of “what could have been…”

Final Verdict: Keep your expectations low and you’d have a decent time

#2 Shamshera

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vani Kapoor

Director: Karan Malhotra

This period drama, set in the 1800s, revolves around the warrior Kheeran Tribe. The film tells us the story of a man, and later his son, who fights to free his people from the clutches of the oppressive British Raj. Films with storylines like these would come with revenge, freedom, emotions, drama, and action at their core, and as you’d expect, Shamshera is no different. The grandeur, star-cast, some peppy numbers and glamour on display only seem to add to already what’s a promising premise but the execution is what dents the film’s prospects.

Final Verdict: A promising opportunity gone wasted

#3 Thank You

Cast: Naga Chaitanya, Rashi Khanna, Avika Gor

Director: Vikram K Kumar

The much-awaited Telugu release of the week, Thank You, finally hit the screens on Friday. The film follows the journey of Abhiram, a successful businessman in a foreign land. As his success begets arrogance, and eventually kills the innocence in him, Abhiram is left as a self-centred caricature who soon comes to reality in a rather painful way. How he introspects and looks back at his past, thanking every meaningful contribution to his life, forms the crux of the story. While the message may appear to be thought-provoking, the execution is where the filmmakers could have done better. One can’t help but feel the drama to be slightly undercooked, especially given its runtime of 129 minutes and the scope of the storyline. Thaman’s music too is a drawback. On the performance front, Naga Chaitanya might end up disappointing his fans in a few critical scenes. Rashi Khanna does a decent job while Malavika Nair has a cute screen presence. Sai Sushant Reddy and Avika Gor also do a decent job.

Final Verdict: An uninspiring walk down memory lane

So, that’s what kept us hooked this weekend. Hoping the likes of Ramarao on Duty and more would make our popcorns taste better this weekend. Meanwhile, did you check the lovely trailer of Darlings, starring Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah? If not, go check it out right away while Mirchi RJ Indu hops back next Monday with her reviews.

