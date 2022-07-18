It is one of those weeks with very few movies releasing in the theatres. But the content seems to be promising with some interesting movies. From a period action drama to a rom-com, here are the movies releasing in theatres this week of July.

Here is the short list of movies releasing this week.

Thank You

One of the much-awaited movie releases this week, Thank You stars Naga Chaitanya, Raashi Khanna, Avika Gor, and Malavika Nair in the lead roles. This rom-com was directed by Vikram K Kumar and the music was composed by SS Thaman. Thank You narrates the story of the boy born and brought up in a village who grows up to be a highly successful man. The plot unfolds around his struggles, love stories, college days, and break-ups. Dil Raju bankrolled the movie and it features Prakash Raj and Sai Sushanth Reddy in supporting roles.

Release date: 22 July

Shamshera

With a heavy cast ensemble including Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Ashutosh Rana, Ronit Roy, and others, Shamshera is all set to hit the theatres this week. This period action movie will see Ranbir Kapoor in a dual role. Set in the 1800s, the plot narrates the revolt of a dacoit tribe for independence from the British. At around Rs 150 crores, the movie is said to be one of the most expensive movies to be made in Bollywood. Shamshera was directed by Karan Malhotra.

Release date: 22 July

Maha

Directed by UR Jameel, Maha is an upcoming Tamil crime-thriller starring Silambasaran TR and Hansika Motwani in the lead roles. The plot of the movie revolves around a series of kidnaps of young girls by a psychotic serial killer. Maha features Srikanth, Jayaprakash, Karunakaran, and others in supporting roles and the musicwas composed by Ghibran.

Release date: 22 July

Darja

Starring Sunil and Anasuya Bharadwaj in lead roles, Darja is an upcoming small-budget Telugu movie. The plot is set in a town which is a hotspot for illegal liquor trade and murders. A special officer is sent to get the situation under the control. What happens when Kanakam and ACP Shiva Shankar face each other? Find out this week in theatres.

Release date: 22 July

Which one of these movies releasing in theatres this week of July are you most excited for?