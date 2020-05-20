Upcoming Telugu web film Bhanumathi Ramakrishna catches attention with its trailer

OTT platforms have witnessed an influx of quality cinema over the last few years. While big-budget Hindi and Tamil movies are slated for release on various OTT platforms soon, Telugu movies aren’t far behind. A trailer of one such film that caught our eye was ‘Bhanumathi Ramakrishna’, starring Naveen Chandra and Salony Luthra in lead roles. Directed by a techie-turned-filmmaker, Srikanth Nagothi, Bhanumathi Ramakrishna is touted to be an urban love story between two seemingly misfit individuals. The web film features the story between a 30-year-old ambitious software professional from Hyderabad and a 33-year-old man from Tenali.

The trailer, which was released on Monday, gives a glimpse into the lives of the two characters – Bhanumathi (played by Salony) and Ramakrishna (played by Naveen). Chandra, who is well-known for his work in Andaala Rakshasi, Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava and a few Tamil movies, seems to fit right into the role. Ramakrishna migrates to Hyderabad in search of greener pastures and meets Bhanumathi – a no-nonsense urban woman. The 3-minute-long trailer also showcases various other aspects in the movie – seeking out love in your thirties, post-breakup stress, and the cultural difference between urban and rural India.

Speaking about the film with Yo! Vizag, Yashwanth Mulukutla, the producer of Bhanumathi Ramakrishna, said, “The response to our trailer has been wonderful. Naveen Chandra is well-known for his acting prowess and we trusted that he could pull off a character like Ramakrishna. Salony Luthra is an award-winning actress and worked with Naveen in the 2014 film Sarabham. She is an extremely talented actress and has won accolades at various international film festivals for her work.”

The producer, who hails from Vizag, shared that the shooting process in Tenali and Hyderabad was interesting. “Bhanumathi Ramakrishna was shot entirely in Tenali and Hyderabad. We shot some sequences in the markets of Tenali as that felt very real. A few scenes required that authentic touch that can’t be recreated artificially. Interestingly, many couldn’t recognise Naveen in the busy markets because of his styling as an ordinary boy-next-door.”

Thanks to its refreshing content, Bhanumathi Ramakrishna soon had a couple of other experienced technicians get on-board. While Ravikanth Perepu (director of Kshanam) ended up editing the film, Krishnakanth and Shravan Bharadwaj (of Malli Raava fame) worked for the film’s music. “All the established technicians worked with us solely because they loved the concept of the film. I would request all Telugu movie-lovers to watch out for Bhanumathi Ramakrishna. It is up for release very soon on an OTT platform accessible to all Telugu fans,” the producer says.