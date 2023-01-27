Telugu cinema actor Taraka Ratna has been admitted to a hospital after he fell unconscious during the Telugu Desam Party padayatra near Kuppam earlier today. The health condition of Taraka Ratna remains serious as the doctors plan to shift him to Bengaluru for better treatment.

Taraka Ratna who was supporting Nara Lokesh on his Yuva Galam padayatra (foot march) fainted due to exhaustion and was immediately taken to a nearby hospital. According to sources, Ratna and Lokesh had begun the foot march after performing a special pooja at the Lakshmipuram Srivadaraja Swamy Temple and after offering prayers at a mosque near Kuppam. They were surrounded by TDP fans and followers, due to which the actor felt suffocated. He was shifted to the KC Private Hospital for immediate treatment, where he did not have a heartbeat for nearly 45 minutes according to reports. He was later shifted to the PE Medical hospital for further treatment.

According to reports, Taraka Ratna requires better treatment for his health condition and will likely be shifted to Bengaluru. It is to be believed that the actor might have suffered a heart attack. Senior actor Nadamuri Balakrishna addressed the media and assured that Ratna is currently recovering and will be back to normal shortly.

The Telugu Desam Party is currently organising a 1400 km long padayatra covering nearly 150 constituencies ahead of the assembly elections scheduled to take place in June next year. The 400 days foot march will conclude in Srikakulam district.

