Walk into this Royalty of the South as the pleasing interiors implicate the presence of the yesteryear Zamimdaris around you. Sitting amongst them for a delicious meal is an experience as you are sure to be teleported to their era. As it is rightly said, food is the way to one’s heart and the Zamindari chefs at this newly opened restaurant in Visakhapatnam have nailed the same.

Located at Maharani Peta, the restaurant welcomes you with statues of Havildar’s seemingly at your service. The blue doors transport you into a royal world of the South. You will then gently be guided by the manager to a table that is yet again decorated with old paintings and paired with rugged chairs, like the ones our grandfathers used to sit on to read his morning newspaper.

Surrounded by paintings of famous kings, their cavalry, and war, you are sure to lose yourself to history. The walls of this bungalow restaurant are carefully designed to keep you cool from the hot summers like in the olden days as you sit down for a delicious meal. The floors are beautifully decked with traditional rangoli paintings taking you back in time.

Coming to the menu, it encapsulates every essence of the Telugu language with local names for all its dishes. Forget those star hotels with fancy western dishes, this locally made cuisine is sure to blow your mind. We are sure you will learn a word or two in your visit.

Keeping in line with the whole royal theme, the food is presented in copper-finished dishes and served by the very humble waiters. From the mouth-watering Sambar Annam (rice) to the Prawns Iguru (gravy), our team has many favourites. A great place for both vegetarians and non-vegetarians, be sure to try their varied range on the menu. A must-try for vegetarians is the Mokkajonna vada (Corn Fritters), while non-vegetarians don’t miss out on the Pachi Mirchi Kodi Pulao.

Ending the scrumptious meal with an assortment of desserts, you are sure to leave this royal restaurant satisfied. If you are not a dessert person, don’t fret, they offer you the regular sugar-coated fennel seeds finish off.

Tell us about your experience at the new Zamindari Restaurant in Visakhapatnam.