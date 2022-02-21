The City of Destiny never disappoints its residents with the multiple options of delicacies one can enjoy at every meal. The bustling city is a destination for many new restaurants and cuisines as it houses a mix of people from different parts of the country. The soon-to-be capital of Andhra Pradesh has now become a major attraction with new restaurants coming up in every corner. If you are someone who is constantly looking for something new, someone who likes to try different cuisines and delicacies, here is a list of the new restaurants in Visakhapatnam you must visit this week.

Foodies, get scrolling for the new restaurants in Visakhapatnam.

#1 Kritunga

Who doesn’t know about the ghee-induced raagi ball and kheema biryani of Andhra’s favourite restaurant? The mouth-watering Palegar cuisine is finally here in Visakhapatnam. From cozy interiors to scrumptious food, Kritunga is sure to be your new favourite. Located on the highway, the well-suited location makes it the best visit for those who regularly travel in and out of the city. Check out this place located in PM Palem, the next time you pass by.

#2 Dumont Creamery

The premium countryside ice cream and milkshake manufacturer has finally set up a base in Visakhapatnam. The new ice cream parlour offers more than 32 flavours of freshness and fun. With quality ingredients sourced from across the world, the creamery promises to offer something special in every cup. Located in Chinna Waltair area, be sure to visit the creamery to satisfy your ice cream cravings in every season.

#3 Somaa, Yendada

The city is short of nightlife, and every local can relate to this. The city has just a handful of nightclubs one can spend the weekend at. Soma which has carved a niche for live music with good food is all set to open its new branch at Yendada. Already famous for its resto bar at Siripuram the new branch is set to entertain the locals of Yendada. Be sure to visit their live bands as they are one of a kind experience the city offers.

#4 Platform 65

The first train restaurant of Visakhapatnam is here to take you on a joyous ride. With food served in cute compartments of trains, the new experience has been drawing a lot of attention. The relatable decors and quirky accessories like tissue holders named after platforms numbers are such an inclusive experience. Take your kids for a Sunday lunch and enjoy this exclusive experience.

#5 Dine Destiny

Located on the iconic beach road of Visakhapatnam, the new restaurant is a part of the Hotel Ocean Vista Bay. The multi-cuisine restaurant has a lot to offer. A scrumptious choice for buffet lunches, the place is also known for its cheesecake. Enjoy the meal and take a walk by the beach close by for a pleasant day.