Old is gold, and believe us, old Tamil movies are magnificent masterpieces. Unfortunately, we often fail to appreciate them adequately. However, in this presentation, we aim to showcase some remarkable classic films from the period of 2006-2014, which are sure to captivate your interest. These movies not only entertain but also carry profound messages that resonate deeply. They can be cherished and enjoyed by the entire family. Spanning various genres, from comedy to profoundly emotional narratives, these Tamil historical movies truly encompass a wide range of cinematic brilliance.

Here are 6 Tamil historical movies that you cannot miss on OTT platforms.

Madrasapattinam

Madrasapattinam tells the story of Amy, an English woman married to an English governor, who unexpectedly falls in love with Parithi, a villager. They attempt to elope but fail, leading to Amy’s capture and return to London. However, Amy’s love for Parithi remains, and she decides to find him again. Directed by AL Vijay, this romantic drama explores their reunion, leaving viewers captivated. The film is enhanced by the enchanting music of GV Prakash Kumar.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Vaakai Sooda Va

In this Tamil historical film, Veluthambi takes up a government teaching job in a village. He uncovers the harsh reality of children being forced into labor instead of receiving an education. The movie delves into metaphorical depths and intertwines hints of romance. Directed by A. Sarkunam, it highlights Veluthambi’s fight for the rights of the marginalized children in the village.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Mundasupatti

This Tamil historical film is set in the village of Mundasupatti, where the residents have an unusual fear of cameras. When a photographer named Gopi is invited to the village, comical situations and unexpected events ensue. Gopi’s encounter with the village headman’s daughter leads to a blossoming romance. With a perfect blend of humour and romance, this family-friendly movie directed by Ram Kumar guarantees a delightful and entertaining experience that will leave audiences smiling.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Kaaviya Thalaivan

This Tamil historical film follows two friends with a competitive spirit who engage in friendly rivalry across various aspects of their lives. However, their healthy competition turns toxic as they become consumed by their desire to outdo each other. Their journey takes them into the realm of drama acting, where they strive for success not only on stage but also in every aspect of their lives. Directed by Vasanthabalan and featuring the musical genius of AR Rahman, this captivating movie offers an immersive plot and an enchanting soundtrack.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Imsai Arasan 23aam pulikesi

This film revolves around a dim-witted king named Pulikesi, who happens to have a twin brother. In a daring move, the king decides to swap places with his intelligent sibling, who is determined to rescue the kingdom from their evil uncle’s clutches. As the story unfolds, audiences are treated to a series of hilarious and uproarious moments that will leave them laughing throughout the entire film. Directed by Chimbu Deven, known for his talent in crafting comedic narratives, this movie guarantees non-stop amusement and an unforgettable viewing experience.

OTT Platform: YouTube

Paradesi

In this emotionally-charged film, villagers are lured to work on a British tea plantation for a better life. However, they find themselves trapped and enduring unimaginable torture. Directed by Bala and featuring GV Prakash Kumar’s music, the movie explores sacrifice, resilience, and the human spirit in the face of adversity. Get ready for a deeply moving cinematic experience.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Ponniyin Selvan

Ponniyin Selvan is a Tamil language epic historical action drama written and directed by Mani Ratnam based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s 1955 novel of the same title. The movie is co-written by Elango Kumaravel and B Jeyamohan. The story is set in the period of 968 AD, the Chola Empire. The plot revolves around the main lead Ponniyin Selvan and Vallavaraiyan Vandiyadevan who helps the main lead get his throne, But does he? Watch it to find out.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

